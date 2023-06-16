Mike Tauchman hit for Yan Gomes

M. Tauchman: Ball , Strike looking , Strike looking , Ball , Ball , Ball , Tauchman walked

T. Mancini: Ball , Ball , Strike looking , Ball , Strike looking , Ball , Mancini walked, Tauchman to second

Ian Happ hit for Patrick Wisdom

Cionel Perez relieved Michael Baumann

I. Happ: Strike looking , Foul , Ball , Tauchman to third, Mancini to second on balk , Happ singled to deep right, Mancini and Tauchman scored

M. Amaya: Ball , Ball , Foul , Foul , Ball , Ball , Amaya walked, Happ to second

N. Madrigal: Foul , Madrigal hit sacrifice bunt to pitcher, Happ to third, Amaya to second

Reed Garrett relieved Cionel Perez

N. Hoerner: Hoerner singled to shallow right, Happ scored, Amaya to third

D. Swanson: Ball , Strike looking , Pickoff attempt , Foul , Swanson reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Amaya out at home, Hoerner to second

C. Morel: Strike looking , Foul , Morel doubled to deep left, Swanson and Hoerner scored

S. Suzuki: Strike looking , Ball , Foul , Suzuki singled to center, Morel scored

M. Tauchman: Ball , Ball , Foul , Tauchman lined out to shortstop