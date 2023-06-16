Box Score
123456789RHE
BAL43-26
000110010390
CHC32-37
00300610X10120
  • Wrigley FieldChicago, IL
  • W: K. Hendricks (2-2)L: C. Irvin (1-3)S: (0)
  • HR: CHC - D. Swanson (6), C. Morel (11), M. Amaya (1)
BALOrioles
CHCCubs
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
G. Henderson 3B40000011.236.341.451.792-0.5
A. Rutschman C41100001.282.390.429.8192.0
A. Santander RF40100001.263.335.462.7962.0
J. Lester 1B00000000.222.222.222.4440.0
R. O'Hearn 1B-RF41300011.338.381.6231.0044.5
A. Hays LF40220012.309.347.506.8533.5
A. Hicks CF40000005.225.319.343.6620.0
R. McKenna CF00000000.225.282.338.6200.0
A. Frazier 2B40000011.230.292.396.689-0.5
R. Urias DH41100020.272.345.391.7361.0
J. Mateo SS40110010.234.275.375.6502.5
    N. Hoerner 2B51220001.285.338.375.7135.0
    D. Swanson SS52111005.262.350.404.7547.0
    C. Morel CF52331000.301.354.7091.06312.0
    S. Suzuki RF50110012.274.366.437.8021.5
    Y. Gomes DH20000010.270.299.438.737-0.5
    e- M. Tauchman PH-DH21000101.288.411.329.7402.0
    T. Mancini 1B22200200.246.317.363.6808.0
    P. Wisdom LF20000022.196.285.467.752-1.0
    d- I. Happ PH-LF11120100.271.395.408.8035.0
    M. Amaya C31111103.257.386.429.8157.0
    N. Madrigal 3B30100002.248.309.292.6011.0
    • d-walked for Wisdom in the 6th
    • e-grounded out for Gomes in the 6th
    BATTING
    • 2B - A. Santander (20), R. O'Hearn (7), J. Mateo (9)
    • RBI - A. Hays 2 (31), J. Mateo (26)
    • 2-Out RBI - A. Hays 2 (2)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Rutschman, A. Hicks 2 (2), A. Frazier
    BATTING
    • 2B - C. Morel (4), T. Mancini 2 (9)
    • HR - D. Swanson (7), C. Morel (12), M. Amaya (2)
    • SH - N. Madrigal (2)
    • RBI - N. Hoerner 2 (31), D. Swanson (30), C. Morel 3 (26), S. Suzuki (22), I. Happ 2 (33), M. Amaya (6)
    • 2-Out RBI - N. Hoerner, D. Swanson, C. Morel 3 (3), S. Suzuki
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - D. Swanson, S. Suzuki, M. Amaya
    FIELDING
    • Outfield Assist - A. Santander
    • Wrigley FieldChicago, IL
      • d-walked for Wisdom in the 6th
      • e-grounded out for Gomes in the 6th
      • 3RD INNING
        		Amaya homered to left01
        		Swanson homered to left center02
        		Morel homered to left center03
      • 4TH INNING
        		Hays singled to left center, O'Hearn scored13
      • 5TH INNING
        		Mateo doubled to deep left, Urias scored23
      • 6TH INNING
        		Happ singled to deep right, Mancini and Tauchman scored25
        		Hoerner singled to shallow right, Happ scored, Amaya to third26
        		Morel doubled to deep left, Swanson and Hoerner scored28
        		Suzuki singled to center, Morel scored29
      • 7TH INNING
        		Hoerner reached on an infield single to second, Mancini scored, Happ to third210
      • 8TH INNING
        		Hays singled to right center, Rutschman scored, O'Hearn to third310
      • 1ST INNING
        • K. Hendricks Pitching:
        • G. Henderson: Strike looking, Strike looking, Henderson grounded out to second
        • A. Rutschman: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Rutschman grounded out to second
        • A. Santander: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Santander flied out to deep right
        • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • C. Irvin Pitching:
        • N. Hoerner: Hoerner grounded out to third
        • D. Swanson: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Swanson grounded out to third
        • C. Morel: Strike looking, Morel grounded out to third
        • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 2ND INNING
        • K. Hendricks Pitching:
        • R. O'Hearn: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, O'Hearn reached on an infield single to first
        • A. Hays: Ball, Strike looking, Hays flied out to shallow center
        • A. Hicks: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Hicks grounded out to first, O'Hearn to second
        • A. Frazier: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Frazier flied out to left
        • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • C. Irvin Pitching:
        • S. Suzuki: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Suzuki lined out to right
        • Y. Gomes: Strike looking, Gomes fouled out to first
        • T. Mancini: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Mancini walked
        • P. Wisdom: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Wisdom struck out swinging
        • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 3RD INNING
        • K. Hendricks Pitching:
        • R. Urias: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Urias struck out looking
        • J. Mateo: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Mateo grounded out to second
        • G. Henderson: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Henderson grounded out to first
        • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • C. Irvin Pitching:
        • M. Amaya: Ball, Amaya homered to left
        • N. Madrigal: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Madrigal flied out to right
        • N. Hoerner: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Hoerner grounded out to first
        • D. Swanson: Swanson homered to left center
        • C. Morel: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Morel homered to left center
        • S. Suzuki: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Suzuki struck out swinging
        • End of the 3rd (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • K. Hendricks Pitching:
        • A. Rutschman: Strike looking, Strike looking, Rutschman grounded out to shortstop
        • A. Santander: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Santander flied out to deep right
        • R. O'Hearn: Ball, O'Hearn doubled to deep left
        • A. Hays: Hays singled to left center, O'Hearn scored
        • A. Hicks: Foul, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Hicks grounded out to second
        • Middle of the 4th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • C. Irvin Pitching:
        • Y. Gomes: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Gomes struck out swinging
        • T. Mancini: Ball, Ball, Mancini doubled to deep left
        • P. Wisdom: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Wisdom struck out swinging
        • M. Amaya: Amaya flied out to right
        • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 5TH INNING
        • K. Hendricks Pitching:
        • A. Frazier: Ball, Strike looking, Frazier lined out to center
        • R. Urias: Strike looking, Urias singled to left
        • J. Mateo: Mateo doubled to deep left, Urias scored
        • G. Henderson: Ball, Henderson grounded out to first, Mateo to third
        • A. Rutschman: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Rutschman popped out to shortstop
        • Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • C. Irvin Pitching:
        • N. Madrigal: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Madrigal singled to shallow center
        • Michael Baumann relieved Cole Irvin
        • N. Hoerner: Strike looking, Ball, Hoerner reached on fielder's choice to right, Madrigal out at second
        • D. Swanson: Foul, Pickoff attempt, Swanson flied out to right
        • C. Morel: Foul, Morel singled to center, Hoerner to second
        • S. Suzuki: Strike looking, Ball, Suzuki flied out to deep center
        • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 6TH INNING
        • Michael Fulmer relieved Kyle Hendricks
        • A. Santander: Santander doubled to shallow left center
        • R. O'Hearn: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, O'Hearn struck out swinging
        • A. Hays: Ball, Santander to third on wild pitch, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Hays struck out swinging
        • A. Hicks: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Hicks grounded out to second
        • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • Mike Tauchman hit for Yan Gomes
        • M. Tauchman: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Tauchman walked
        • T. Mancini: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Mancini walked, Tauchman to second
        • Ian Happ hit for Patrick Wisdom
        • Cionel Perez relieved Michael Baumann
        • I. Happ: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Tauchman to third, Mancini to second on balk, Happ singled to deep right, Mancini and Tauchman scored
        • M. Amaya: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Amaya walked, Happ to second
        • N. Madrigal: Foul, Madrigal hit sacrifice bunt to pitcher, Happ to third, Amaya to second
        • Reed Garrett relieved Cionel Perez
        • N. Hoerner: Hoerner singled to shallow right, Happ scored, Amaya to third
        • D. Swanson: Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Swanson reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Amaya out at home, Hoerner to second
        • C. Morel: Strike looking, Foul, Morel doubled to deep left, Swanson and Hoerner scored
        • S. Suzuki: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Suzuki singled to center, Morel scored
        • M. Tauchman: Ball, Ball, Foul, Tauchman lined out to shortstop
        • End of the 6th (6 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 7TH INNING
        • Mike Tauchman at designated hitter
        • Ian Happ in left field
        • Anthony Kay relieved Michael Fulmer
        • A. Frazier: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Frazier struck out swinging
        • R. Urias: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul tip, Urias struck out on foul tip
        • J. Mateo: Foul, Mateo lined out to left
        • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • R. Garrett Pitching:
        • T. Mancini: Ball, Strike looking, Mancini doubled to deep left
        • I. Happ: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Happ walked
        • M. Amaya: Amaya grounded out to first, Mancini to third, Happ to second
        • N. Madrigal: Strike swinging, Madrigal lined out to second
        • N. Hoerner: Hoerner reached on an infield single to second, Mancini scored, Happ to third
        • D. Swanson: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Swanson flied out to deep center
        • End of the 7th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 8TH INNING
        • Javier Assad relieved Anthony Kay
        • G. Henderson: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul tip, Henderson struck out on foul tip
        • A. Rutschman: Strike looking, Strike looking, Rutschman singled to left
        • A. Santander: Strike swinging, Ball, Santander lined out to right
        • R. O'Hearn: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, O'Hearn reached on an infield single to second, Rutschman to second
        • A. Hays: Hays singled to right center, Rutschman scored, O'Hearn to third
        • A. Hicks: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Hicks popped out to third
        • Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Ryan McKenna in center field
        • Ryan O'Hearn in right field
        • Josh Lester at first base
        • Keegan Akin relieved Reed Garrett
        • C. Morel: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Morel lined out to left
        • S. Suzuki: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Suzuki flied out to deep center
        • M. Tauchman: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Tauchman grounded out to first
        • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 9TH INNING
        • J. Assad Pitching:
        • A. Frazier: Strike looking, Frazier lined out to right
        • R. Urias: Urias flied out to shallow right
        • J. Mateo: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Mateo struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
