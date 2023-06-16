Box Score
- W: K. Hendricks (2-2)L: C. Irvin (1-3)S: (0)
- HR: CHC - D. Swanson (6), C. Morel (11), M. Amaya (1)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|G. Henderson 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|.341
|.451
|.792
|-0.5
|A. Rutschman C
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|.390
|.429
|.819
|2.0
|A. Santander RF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|.335
|.462
|.796
|2.0
|J. Lester 1B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|.222
|.222
|.444
|0.0
|R. O'Hearn 1B-RF
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.338
|.381
|.623
|1.004
|4.5
|A. Hays LF
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.309
|.347
|.506
|.853
|3.5
|A. Hicks CF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.225
|.319
|.343
|.662
|0.0
|R. McKenna CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|.282
|.338
|.620
|0.0
|A. Frazier 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|.292
|.396
|.689
|-0.5
|R. Urias DH
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.272
|.345
|.391
|.736
|1.0
|J. Mateo SS
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|.275
|.375
|.650
|2.5
- 2B - A. Santander (20), R. O'Hearn (7), J. Mateo (9)
- RBI - A. Hays 2 (31), J. Mateo (26)
- 2-Out RBI - A. Hays 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Rutschman, A. Hicks 2 (2), A. Frazier
- 2B - C. Morel (4), T. Mancini 2 (9)
- HR - D. Swanson (7), C. Morel (12), M. Amaya (2)
- SH - N. Madrigal (2)
- RBI - N. Hoerner 2 (31), D. Swanson (30), C. Morel 3 (26), S. Suzuki (22), I. Happ 2 (33), M. Amaya (6)
- 2-Out RBI - N. Hoerner, D. Swanson, C. Morel 3 (3), S. Suzuki
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - D. Swanson, S. Suzuki, M. Amaya
- Outfield Assist - A. Santander
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|C. Irvin (L, 1-3)
|4.0
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|3
|7.66
|1.70
|0.0
|M. Baumann
|1.0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4.21
|1.21
|-2.0
|C. Perez
|0.1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5.55
|2.05
|-3.0
|R. Garrett
|1.2
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|10.13
|3.00
|-4.0
|K. Akin
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.66
|1.42
|3.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|K. Hendricks (W, 2-2)
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3.18
|1.06
|15.5
|M. Fulmer (H, 5)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5.52
|1.43
|3.0
|A. Kay
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.33
|4.0
|J. Assad
|2.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5.53
|1.66
|3.0
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Irvin 68-44, M. Baumann 22-12, C. Perez 12-7, R. Garrett 38-26, K. Akin 16-11
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Irvin 4-5, M. Baumann 1-3, C. Perez 2-0, R. Garrett 5-1, K. Akin 1-1
- Batters Faced - C. Irvin 18, M. Baumann 6, C. Perez 3, R. Garrett 11, K. Akin 3
- Pitches-Strikes - K. Hendricks 88-63, M. Fulmer 15-10, A. Kay 14-10, J. Assad 29-20
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Hendricks 10-4, M. Fulmer 1-1, J. Assad 1-2
- Batters Faced - K. Hendricks 20, M. Fulmer 4, A. Kay 3, J. Assad 9
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|C. Irvin (L, 1-3)
|4.0
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|3
|7.66
|1.70
|0.0
|M. Baumann
|1.0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4.21
|1.21
|-2.0
|C. Perez
|0.1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5.55
|2.05
|-3.0
|R. Garrett
|1.2
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|10.13
|3.00
|-4.0
|K. Akin
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.66
|1.42
|3.0
|Total
|8.0
|12
|10
|10
|5
|4
|3
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|K. Hendricks (W, 2-2)
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3.18
|1.06
|15.5
|M. Fulmer (H, 5)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5.52
|1.43
|3.0
|A. Kay
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.33
|4.0
|J. Assad
|2.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5.53
|1.66
|3.0
|Total
|9.0
|9
|3
|3
|0
|7
|0
|-
|-
|-
3RD INNING Amaya homered to left 0 1 Swanson homered to left center 0 2 Morel homered to left center 0 3 4TH INNING Hays singled to left center, O'Hearn scored 1 3 5TH INNING Mateo doubled to deep left, Urias scored 2 3 6TH INNING Happ singled to deep right, Mancini and Tauchman scored 2 5 Hoerner singled to shallow right, Happ scored, Amaya to third 2 6 Morel doubled to deep left, Swanson and Hoerner scored 2 8 Suzuki singled to center, Morel scored 2 9 7TH INNING Hoerner reached on an infield single to second, Mancini scored, Happ to third 2 10 8TH INNING Hays singled to right center, Rutschman scored, O'Hearn to third 3 10
- K. Hendricks Pitching:
- G. Henderson: Strike looking, Strike looking, Henderson grounded out to second
- A. Rutschman: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Rutschman grounded out to second
- A. Santander: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Santander flied out to deep right
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- K. Hendricks Pitching:
- R. O'Hearn: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, O'Hearn reached on an infield single to first
- A. Hays: Ball, Strike looking, Hays flied out to shallow center
- A. Hicks: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Hicks grounded out to first, O'Hearn to second
- A. Frazier: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Frazier flied out to left
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- C. Irvin Pitching:
- S. Suzuki: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Suzuki lined out to right
- Y. Gomes: Strike looking, Gomes fouled out to first
- T. Mancini: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Mancini walked
- P. Wisdom: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Wisdom struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- K. Hendricks Pitching:
- R. Urias: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Urias struck out looking
- J. Mateo: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Mateo grounded out to second
- G. Henderson: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Henderson grounded out to first
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Irvin Pitching:
- M. Amaya: Ball, Amaya homered to left
- N. Madrigal: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Madrigal flied out to right
- N. Hoerner: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Hoerner grounded out to first
- D. Swanson: Swanson homered to left center
- C. Morel: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Morel homered to left center
- S. Suzuki: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Suzuki struck out swinging
- End of the 3rd (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- K. Hendricks Pitching:
- A. Rutschman: Strike looking, Strike looking, Rutschman grounded out to shortstop
- A. Santander: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Santander flied out to deep right
- R. O'Hearn: Ball, O'Hearn doubled to deep left
- A. Hays: Hays singled to left center, O'Hearn scored
- A. Hicks: Foul, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Hicks grounded out to second
- Middle of the 4th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Irvin Pitching:
- Y. Gomes: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Gomes struck out swinging
- T. Mancini: Ball, Ball, Mancini doubled to deep left
- P. Wisdom: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Wisdom struck out swinging
- M. Amaya: Amaya flied out to right
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- K. Hendricks Pitching:
- A. Frazier: Ball, Strike looking, Frazier lined out to center
- R. Urias: Strike looking, Urias singled to left
- J. Mateo: Mateo doubled to deep left, Urias scored
- G. Henderson: Ball, Henderson grounded out to first, Mateo to third
- A. Rutschman: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Rutschman popped out to shortstop
- Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Irvin Pitching:
- N. Madrigal: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Madrigal singled to shallow center
- Michael Baumann relieved Cole Irvin
- N. Hoerner: Strike looking, Ball, Hoerner reached on fielder's choice to right, Madrigal out at second
- D. Swanson: Foul, Pickoff attempt, Swanson flied out to right
- C. Morel: Foul, Morel singled to center, Hoerner to second
- S. Suzuki: Strike looking, Ball, Suzuki flied out to deep center
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Michael Fulmer relieved Kyle Hendricks
- A. Santander: Santander doubled to shallow left center
- R. O'Hearn: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, O'Hearn struck out swinging
- A. Hays: Ball, Santander to third on wild pitch, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Hays struck out swinging
- A. Hicks: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Hicks grounded out to second
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Mike Tauchman hit for Yan Gomes
- M. Tauchman: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Tauchman walked
- T. Mancini: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Mancini walked, Tauchman to second
- Ian Happ hit for Patrick Wisdom
- Cionel Perez relieved Michael Baumann
- I. Happ: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Tauchman to third, Mancini to second on balk, Happ singled to deep right, Mancini and Tauchman scored
- M. Amaya: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Amaya walked, Happ to second
- N. Madrigal: Foul, Madrigal hit sacrifice bunt to pitcher, Happ to third, Amaya to second
- Reed Garrett relieved Cionel Perez
- N. Hoerner: Hoerner singled to shallow right, Happ scored, Amaya to third
- D. Swanson: Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Swanson reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Amaya out at home, Hoerner to second
- C. Morel: Strike looking, Foul, Morel doubled to deep left, Swanson and Hoerner scored
- S. Suzuki: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Suzuki singled to center, Morel scored
- M. Tauchman: Ball, Ball, Foul, Tauchman lined out to shortstop
- End of the 6th (6 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Mike Tauchman at designated hitter
- Ian Happ in left field
- Anthony Kay relieved Michael Fulmer
- A. Frazier: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Frazier struck out swinging
- R. Urias: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul tip, Urias struck out on foul tip
- J. Mateo: Foul, Mateo lined out to left
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- R. Garrett Pitching:
- T. Mancini: Ball, Strike looking, Mancini doubled to deep left
- I. Happ: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Happ walked
- M. Amaya: Amaya grounded out to first, Mancini to third, Happ to second
- N. Madrigal: Strike swinging, Madrigal lined out to second
- N. Hoerner: Hoerner reached on an infield single to second, Mancini scored, Happ to third
- D. Swanson: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Swanson flied out to deep center
- End of the 7th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Javier Assad relieved Anthony Kay
- G. Henderson: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul tip, Henderson struck out on foul tip
- A. Rutschman: Strike looking, Strike looking, Rutschman singled to left
- A. Santander: Strike swinging, Ball, Santander lined out to right
- R. O'Hearn: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, O'Hearn reached on an infield single to second, Rutschman to second
- A. Hays: Hays singled to right center, Rutschman scored, O'Hearn to third
- A. Hicks: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Hicks popped out to third
- Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Ryan McKenna in center field
- Ryan O'Hearn in right field
- Josh Lester at first base
- Keegan Akin relieved Reed Garrett
- C. Morel: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Morel lined out to left
- S. Suzuki: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Suzuki flied out to deep center
- M. Tauchman: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Tauchman grounded out to first
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)