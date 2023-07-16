Box Score
123456789RHE
DET41-51
000000000060
SEA46-46
10010000X260
  • T-Mobile ParkSeattle, WA
  • W: B. Miller (6-3)L: R. Olson (1-3)S: P. Sewald (18)
  • HR: SEA - C. Raleigh (11)
DETTigers
SEAMariners
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
Z. McKinstry LF-2B40100011.246.322.369.6911.5
R. Greene DH40100002.299.367.448.8151.0
S. Torkelson 1B40100031.229.307.397.704-0.5
K. Carpenter RF40200021.274.326.537.8621.0
M. Vierling CF30000112.272.337.407.7440.5
J. Baez SS40000024.220.254.321.575-1.0
N. Maton 3B30000003.163.289.298.5870.0
J. Rogers C30100000.205.296.446.7421.0
Z. Short 2B20000011.208.281.336.617-0.5
a- A. Baddoo PH-LF10000000.220.326.340.6660.0
HITTERSAB
Z. McKinstry LF-2B4
R. Greene DH4
S. Torkelson 1B4
K. Carpenter RF4
M. Vierling CF3
J. Baez SS4
N. Maton 3B3
J. Rogers C3
Z. Short 2B2
a- A. Baddoo PH-LF1
  • a-lined out for Short in the 8th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
J. Crawford SS31300100.258.368.402.7707.0
J. Rodriguez CF40100003.250.312.407.7191.0
T. Hernandez RF40000024.241.297.423.720-1.0
J. Kelenic LF40110011.248.320.443.7632.5
E. Suarez 3B20000101.222.321.368.6891.0
C. Raleigh C31111001.221.301.410.7116.0
T. France 1B30000020.254.323.378.700-1.0
M. Ford DH30000020.267.316.611.927-1.0
K. Wong 2B30000000.161.243.214.4580.0
HITTERSAB
J. Crawford SS3
J. Rodriguez CF4
T. Hernandez RF4
J. Kelenic LF4
E. Suarez 3B2
C. Raleigh C3
T. France 1B3
M. Ford DH3
K. Wong 2B3
    BATTING
    • 2B - Z. McKinstry (12)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Greene, N. Maton
    BATTING
    • 2B - J. Crawford 2 (20), J. Kelenic (24)
    • HR - C. Raleigh (12)
    • RBI - J. Kelenic (43), C. Raleigh (36)
    • 2-Out RBI - J. Kelenic, C. Raleigh
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Rodriguez, T. Hernandez, E. Suarez
    FIELDING
    • DP - (Torkelson-Short-Olson)
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    R. Olson (L, 1-3)5.16220513.961.015.5
    C. Shreve0.20001004.541.341.0
    M. Englert2.00001204.191.366.0
    PITCHERSIP
    R. Olson (L, 1-3)5.1
    C. Shreve0.2
    M. Englert2.0
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    B. Miller (W, 6-3)5.05001303.660.9717.5
    M. Brash (H, 11)1.00000203.411.414.0
    J. Topa (H, 14)1.00000102.781.233.5
    A. Munoz (H, 8)1.00000102.650.943.5
    P. Sewald (S, 18)1.01000303.131.0210.5
    PITCHERSIP
    B. Miller (W, 6-3)5.0
    M. Brash (H, 11)1.0
    J. Topa (H, 14)1.0
    A. Munoz (H, 8)1.0
    P. Sewald (S, 18)1.0
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - R. Olson 75-54, C. Shreve 7-3, M. Englert 34-20
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Olson 6-5, C. Shreve 0-2, M. Englert 1-1
    • Batters Faced - R. Olson 21, C. Shreve 3, M. Englert 7
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - B. Miller 70-48, M. Brash 16-11, J. Topa 11-9, A. Munoz 16-10, P. Sewald 18-13
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - B. Miller 5-4, M. Brash 1-0, J. Topa 2-0, A. Munoz 1-0, P. Sewald 0-1
    • Batters Faced - B. Miller 20, M. Brash 3, J. Topa 3, A. Munoz 3, P. Sewald 4
    PLAYERS OF THE GAME
      • 1ST INNING
        		Kelenic doubled to deep left, Crawford scored01
      • 4TH INNING
        		Raleigh homered to right center02
      • 1ST INNING
        • B. Miller Pitching:
        • Z. McKinstry: Foul, Ball, McKinstry flied out to center
        • R. Greene: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Greene singled to left center
        • S. Torkelson: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike looking, Torkelson struck out looking
        • K. Carpenter: Ball, Greene out at second
        • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • R. Olson Pitching:
        • J. Crawford: Strike looking, Crawford doubled to deep left
        • J. Rodriguez: Strike swinging, Rodriguez reached on an infield single to shortstop
        • T. Hernandez: Strike looking, Hernandez grounded into double play first to second to pitcher, Crawford to third, Rodriguez out at second
        • J. Kelenic: Kelenic doubled to deep left, Crawford scored
        • E. Suarez: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Suarez flied out to center
        • End of the 1st (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 2ND INNING
        • B. Miller Pitching:
        • K. Carpenter: Carpenter singled to shallow right
        • M. Vierling: Ball, Foul, Vierling lined out to right
        • J. Baez: Strike (foul tip), Baez lined out to center
        • N. Maton: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Maton grounded out to first
        • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • R. Olson Pitching:
        • C. Raleigh: Ball, Foul, Ball, Raleigh flied out to deep left
        • T. France: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, France struck out swinging
        • M. Ford: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul tip, Ford struck out on foul tip
        • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 3RD INNING
        • B. Miller Pitching:
        • J. Rogers: Ball, Rogers flied out to deep center
        • Z. Short: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Short struck out swinging
        • Z. McKinstry: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, McKinstry doubled to deep right center
        • R. Greene: Strike looking, Greene lined out to left
        • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • R. Olson Pitching:
        • K. Wong: Wong grounded out to second
        • J. Crawford: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Crawford singled to center
        • J. Rodriguez: Rodriguez grounded out to third, Crawford to second
        • T. Hernandez: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Hernandez grounded out to shortstop
        • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • B. Miller Pitching:
        • S. Torkelson: Ball, Torkelson singled to right
        • K. Carpenter: Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Carpenter struck out swinging
        • M. Vierling: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Vierling walked, Torkelson to second
        • J. Baez: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, In play
        • N. Maton: Ball, Strike looking, Maton fouled out to third
        • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • R. Olson Pitching:
        • J. Kelenic: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Kelenic struck out swinging
        • E. Suarez: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Suarez lined out to shortstop
        • C. Raleigh: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Raleigh homered to right center
        • T. France: France flied out to shallow right
        • End of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 5TH INNING
        • B. Miller Pitching:
        • J. Rogers: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Rogers singled to left
        • Z. Short: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Short popped out to first
        • Z. McKinstry: Foul, McKinstry flied out to deep center
        • R. Greene: Strike swinging, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Greene grounded out to second
        • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • R. Olson Pitching:
        • M. Ford: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ford struck out looking
        • K. Wong: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Wong grounded out to second
        • J. Crawford: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Crawford doubled to deep center
        • J. Rodriguez: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Rodriguez lined out to third
        • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 6TH INNING
        • Matt Brash relieved Bryce Miller
        • S. Torkelson: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Torkelson struck out swinging
        • K. Carpenter: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Carpenter struck out swinging
        • M. Vierling: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Vierling grounded out to second
        • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • R. Olson Pitching:
        • T. Hernandez: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Hernandez struck out swinging
        • Chasen Shreve relieved Reese Olson
        • J. Kelenic: Strike swinging, Kelenic flied out to shallow shortstop
        • E. Suarez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Suarez walked
        • C. Raleigh: Raleigh flied out to shallow second
        • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 7TH INNING
        • Justin Topa relieved Matt Brash
        • J. Baez: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Baez struck out swinging
        • N. Maton: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Maton grounded out to second
        • J. Rogers: Strike looking, Ball, Rogers grounded out to first
        • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Mason Englert relieved Chasen Shreve
        • T. France: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, France struck out swinging
        • M. Ford: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ford grounded out to second
        • K. Wong: Ball, Foul, Wong flied out to deep right
        • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 8TH INNING
        • Andres Munoz relieved Justin Topa
        • Akil Baddoo hit for Zack Short
        • A. Baddoo: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Baddoo lined out to center
        • Z. McKinstry: Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, McKinstry struck out swinging
        • R. Greene: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Greene grounded out to second
        • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Zach McKinstry at second base
        • Akil Baddoo in left field
        • J. Crawford: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Crawford walked
        • J. Rodriguez: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Rodriguez lined out to second
        • T. Hernandez: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Hernandez struck out swinging
        • J. Kelenic: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Kelenic lined out to center
        • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 9TH INNING
        • Paul Sewald relieved Andres Munoz
        • S. Torkelson: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Torkelson struck out swinging
        • K. Carpenter: Strike looking, Carpenter singled to shallow left
        • M. Vierling: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Vierling struck out looking
        • J. Baez: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Baez struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
