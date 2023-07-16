Box Score
- W: B. Miller (6-3)L: R. Olson (1-3)S: P. Sewald (18)
- HR: SEA - C. Raleigh (11)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|Z. McKinstry LF-2B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|.322
|.369
|.691
|1.5
|R. Greene DH
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.299
|.367
|.448
|.815
|1.0
|S. Torkelson 1B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.229
|.307
|.397
|.704
|-0.5
|K. Carpenter RF
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.274
|.326
|.537
|.862
|1.0
|M. Vierling CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.272
|.337
|.407
|.744
|0.5
|J. Baez SS
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|.220
|.254
|.321
|.575
|-1.0
|N. Maton 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.163
|.289
|.298
|.587
|0.0
|J. Rogers C
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|.296
|.446
|.742
|1.0
|Z. Short 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|.281
|.336
|.617
|-0.5
|a- A. Baddoo PH-LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|.326
|.340
|.666
|0.0
- a-lined out for Short in the 8th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Crawford SS
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|.368
|.402
|.770
|7.0
|J. Rodriguez CF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|.312
|.407
|.719
|1.0
|T. Hernandez RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|.241
|.297
|.423
|.720
|-1.0
|J. Kelenic LF
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|.320
|.443
|.763
|2.5
|E. Suarez 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|.321
|.368
|.689
|1.0
|C. Raleigh C
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|.301
|.410
|.711
|6.0
|T. France 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.254
|.323
|.378
|.700
|-1.0
|M. Ford DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.267
|.316
|.611
|.927
|-1.0
|K. Wong 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|.243
|.214
|.458
|0.0
- 2B - Z. McKinstry (12)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Greene, N. Maton
- 2B - J. Crawford 2 (20), J. Kelenic (24)
- HR - C. Raleigh (12)
- RBI - J. Kelenic (43), C. Raleigh (36)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Kelenic, C. Raleigh
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Rodriguez, T. Hernandez, E. Suarez
- DP - (Torkelson-Short-Olson)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|R. Olson (L, 1-3)
|5.1
|6
|2
|2
|0
|5
|1
|3.96
|1.01
|5.5
|C. Shreve
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4.54
|1.34
|1.0
|M. Englert
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4.19
|1.36
|6.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|R. Olson (L, 1-3)
|5.1
|C. Shreve
|0.2
|M. Englert
|2.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|B. Miller (W, 6-3)
|5.0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3.66
|0.97
|17.5
|M. Brash (H, 11)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.41
|1.41
|4.0
|J. Topa (H, 14)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.78
|1.23
|3.5
|A. Munoz (H, 8)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.65
|0.94
|3.5
|P. Sewald (S, 18)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.13
|1.02
|10.5
- Pitches-Strikes - R. Olson 75-54, C. Shreve 7-3, M. Englert 34-20
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Olson 6-5, C. Shreve 0-2, M. Englert 1-1
- Batters Faced - R. Olson 21, C. Shreve 3, M. Englert 7
- Pitches-Strikes - B. Miller 70-48, M. Brash 16-11, J. Topa 11-9, A. Munoz 16-10, P. Sewald 18-13
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - B. Miller 5-4, M. Brash 1-0, J. Topa 2-0, A. Munoz 1-0, P. Sewald 0-1
- Batters Faced - B. Miller 20, M. Brash 3, J. Topa 3, A. Munoz 3, P. Sewald 4
- a-lined out for Short in the 8th
- 2B - Z. McKinstry (12)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Greene, N. Maton
- 2B - J. Crawford 2 (20), J. Kelenic (24)
- HR - C. Raleigh (12)
- RBI - J. Kelenic (43), C. Raleigh (36)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Kelenic, C. Raleigh
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Rodriguez, T. Hernandez, E. Suarez
- DP - (Torkelson-Short-Olson)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|R. Olson (L, 1-3)
|5.1
|6
|2
|2
|0
|5
|1
|3.96
|1.01
|5.5
|C. Shreve
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4.54
|1.34
|1.0
|M. Englert
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4.19
|1.36
|6.0
|Total
|8.0
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|1
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|B. Miller (W, 6-3)
|5.0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3.66
|0.97
|17.5
|M. Brash (H, 11)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.41
|1.41
|4.0
|J. Topa (H, 14)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.78
|1.23
|3.5
|A. Munoz (H, 8)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.65
|0.94
|3.5
|P. Sewald (S, 18)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.13
|1.02
|10.5
|Total
|9.0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
|-
|-
|-
1ST INNING Kelenic doubled to deep left, Crawford scored 0 1 4TH INNING Raleigh homered to right center 0 2
- B. Miller Pitching:
- Z. McKinstry: Foul, Ball, McKinstry flied out to center
- R. Greene: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Greene singled to left center
- S. Torkelson: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike looking, Torkelson struck out looking
- K. Carpenter: Ball, Greene out at second
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- R. Olson Pitching:
- J. Crawford: Strike looking, Crawford doubled to deep left
- J. Rodriguez: Strike swinging, Rodriguez reached on an infield single to shortstop
- T. Hernandez: Strike looking, Hernandez grounded into double play first to second to pitcher, Crawford to third, Rodriguez out at second
- J. Kelenic: Kelenic doubled to deep left, Crawford scored
- E. Suarez: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Suarez flied out to center
- End of the 1st (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- B. Miller Pitching:
- J. Rogers: Ball, Rogers flied out to deep center
- Z. Short: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Short struck out swinging
- Z. McKinstry: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, McKinstry doubled to deep right center
- R. Greene: Strike looking, Greene lined out to left
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- R. Olson Pitching:
- K. Wong: Wong grounded out to second
- J. Crawford: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Crawford singled to center
- J. Rodriguez: Rodriguez grounded out to third, Crawford to second
- T. Hernandez: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Hernandez grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- B. Miller Pitching:
- S. Torkelson: Ball, Torkelson singled to right
- K. Carpenter: Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Carpenter struck out swinging
- M. Vierling: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Vierling walked, Torkelson to second
- J. Baez: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, In play
- N. Maton: Ball, Strike looking, Maton fouled out to third
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- R. Olson Pitching:
- J. Kelenic: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Kelenic struck out swinging
- E. Suarez: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Suarez lined out to shortstop
- C. Raleigh: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Raleigh homered to right center
- T. France: France flied out to shallow right
- End of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- B. Miller Pitching:
- J. Rogers: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Rogers singled to left
- Z. Short: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Short popped out to first
- Z. McKinstry: Foul, McKinstry flied out to deep center
- R. Greene: Strike swinging, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Greene grounded out to second
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- R. Olson Pitching:
- M. Ford: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ford struck out looking
- K. Wong: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Wong grounded out to second
- J. Crawford: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Crawford doubled to deep center
- J. Rodriguez: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Rodriguez lined out to third
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Matt Brash relieved Bryce Miller
- S. Torkelson: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Torkelson struck out swinging
- K. Carpenter: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Carpenter struck out swinging
- M. Vierling: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Vierling grounded out to second
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- R. Olson Pitching:
- T. Hernandez: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Hernandez struck out swinging
- Chasen Shreve relieved Reese Olson
- J. Kelenic: Strike swinging, Kelenic flied out to shallow shortstop
- E. Suarez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Suarez walked
- C. Raleigh: Raleigh flied out to shallow second
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Andres Munoz relieved Justin Topa
- Akil Baddoo hit for Zack Short
- A. Baddoo: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Baddoo lined out to center
- Z. McKinstry: Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, McKinstry struck out swinging
- R. Greene: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Greene grounded out to second
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Zach McKinstry at second base
- Akil Baddoo in left field
- J. Crawford: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Crawford walked
- J. Rodriguez: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Rodriguez lined out to second
- T. Hernandez: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Hernandez struck out swinging
- J. Kelenic: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Kelenic lined out to center
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Paul Sewald relieved Andres Munoz
- S. Torkelson: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Torkelson struck out swinging
- K. Carpenter: Strike looking, Carpenter singled to shallow left
- M. Vierling: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Vierling struck out looking
- J. Baez: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Baez struck out swinging
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)