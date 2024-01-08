Immaculate, by definition, is a far cry from sloppy.

Not so for Chicago White Sox closer Michael Kopech, whose immaculate inning Wednesday was the club's first since Hollis "Sloppy" Thurston on Aug. 23, 1923.

Kopech delivered the majors' first immaculate inning of 2024 -- striking out three batters on the minimum nine pitches -- when he saved the opener of a doubleheader against Minnesota. He hopes that vaults him into Friday's series opener against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates, and beyond.

"You could definitely say I needed that," Kopech said. "It's been a tough stretch. Just felt a little bit inconsistent. Had a game plan that I've been tentative to lean on, and we finally leaned into it the last couple days. (Catcher) Korey (Lee) has done a great job of sticking with me through that, and to see it pay off was extremely rewarding."

Chicago still stumbles into the final weekend of the first half with the worst record in baseball at 27-68, but positive developments like those with Kopech have helped the White Sox be more competitive.

With the Pirates coming to town, the White Sox seem to have the right guy on the mound to perhaps keep that momentum going in All-Star left-hander Garrett Crochet (6-6, 3.08 ERA). Crochet, who leads the majors with 146 strikeouts, is 4-4 with a 2.38 ERA in 11 home starts this season.

The Pirates -- who have yet to name a starter for Friday -- make the short commute from Milwaukee to Guaranteed Rate Field after taking two of three from the National League Central-leading Brewers.

The bullpen is rested after rookie standout Paul Skenes struck out 11 in seven no-hit innings to key a 1-0 win against the Brewers in a Thursday matinee. An All-Star, Skenes was removed after throwing 99 pitches.

"The more he got through the game, the better he got," Pirates catcher Yasmani Grandal said. "So, we just went at it with whatever I was kind of seeing behind the plate and it worked out."

Grandal, who spent the previous four seasons with the White Sox, drove in the game's lone run with a seventh-inning double.

"It was great; I love those types of situations," he said. "I'm just happy to be in that spot and happy to come through. Whatever I can do to help the team out, that's what I want to do."

Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz was back in the starting lineup after missing two games with hamstring tightness.

Chicago has already been nice to Pittsburgh once this season, as the Pirates won three of four from the host Cubs in mid-May.

As for Crochet, he struggled mightily in his lone previous appearance against the Pirates. He failed to record an out during a June 22, 2021 relief appearance in Pittsburgh while allowing four runs and four hits.

The White Sox are 1-2 so far on their six-game homestand that ends at the All-Star break.

After blowing a three-run lead and losing in 11 innings to the Minnesota Twins on Monday, Chicago ended its eight-game losing streak to the Twins by taking the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday. Minnesota narrowly avoided the sweep with a 3-2 win in the second game.

