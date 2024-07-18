Rookie starting pitchers will take the spotlight on Saturday as the Los Angeles Dodgers and the host Detroit Tigers continue their three-game series.

After the Dodgers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 win on Friday in the series opener, Los Angeles will give the ball to Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 7.20 ERA) for his second major league start. The Tigers will go with Keider Montero (1-2, 4.64).

The highly touted Wrobleski, 23, made 15 minor league starts this season before being promoted to the parent club last weekend.

In his debut, the left-hander gave up four runs and five hits in five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. He fanned four.

Wrobleski pitched three scoreless innings before giving up a two-run homer to Christian Yelich in the fourth inning and another two-run shot to Eric Haase in the fifth.

"I felt good," Wrobleski said. "It was just kind of a matter of being grateful for the moment. That's kind of the big theme. I was on the way over here (Sunday) and was just (feeling) like, 'I'm really thankful for the opportunity. At this point, you're already here. Let's just do it.' I had a lot of fun."

The opposing manager was impressed with Wrobleski's assortment of pitches. Wrobleski reached 97.8 mph with his fastball and also featured a cutter, slider and changeup.

"I think that kid's special," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. "I don't know if he's their top prospect or one of their top prospects, but I think that kid's good. He has great poise, great feel, he holds runners great. He's just going to get better and better. If he stays with the Dodgers, he's going to pitch a long, long time."

Initially, the Dodgers planned to option Wrobleski back to Triple-A Oklahoma City, but they need at least one more start from him due to rotation injuries.

"He's really sure of himself as far as knowing who he is as a person, as a ballplayer," Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. "I'm really, really impressed with the way he carries himself, the way he carried himself (Sunday). The emotions didn't get too much for him. I know his stuff plays here."

Montero will make his fifth career appearance and fourth start for the Tigers. The right-hander has delivered back-to-back quality starts entering his first appearance against the Dodgers.

Montero held the host Minnesota Twins to two runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings for the win on July 3, then blanked the Cleveland Guardians on three hits, also over 6 1/3 innings, on Monday.

"He did a really good job of pounding the strike zone," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said after the Cleveland game. "That team started nearly an entire lineup of left-handed hitters, and he continued to land his pitches and throw first-pitch strikes. He was very efficient with his night, and he stayed in complete control of the game."

The Tigers had won six of seven games entering the series opener, but they squandered a three-run lead against the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani delivered the winning run on a ground-rule double with two outs in the ninth inning.

"All I wanted was a base hit, just to put the ball in play, and I was really hoping that the ball would get through -- and it did," Ohtani said through an interpreter.

Hinch said, "I think they had three, if not four, base hits with two outs that mattered. And those were killers."

