Kumar Rocker hopes he can put off the first-game jitters for just a bit.

The right-hander is scheduled to make his major league debut for the Texas Rangers when they open a four-game series Thursday night against the host Seattle Mariners.

"It'll hit me maybe after the game," Rocker, 24, told reporters in Phoenix, where he joined the Rangers on Wednesday in anticipation of his first start.

How does the former first-round pick out of Vanderbilt feel about reaching the majors after just 16 minor-league appearances over the past two seasons?

"I can't ask for much more," Rocker said. "The game is what it is. I know you got to ride the wave to get here, so I'm really happy about it."

The defending World Series champion Texas Rangers (70-76) haven't exactly put up the type of title defense they were hoping for this season, which is one of the reasons Rocker is getting this opportunity. But it's not the lone reason.

"He's pitched well enough to be here," Rangers general manager Chris Young said. "I think it's great that we're going to get him here and get him some experience, not knowing what that will mean for 2025, but certainly, if it goes well, him having the opportunity to compete for a spot in the rotation next year. I think the experience he'll get this season will serve him very well."

Rocker has a 1.96 ERA in 10 appearances across three levels of the minor leagues this season after his recovery from Tommy John surgery. In two starts for Triple-A Round Rock, he allowed two runs on four hits over 10 innings, with one walk and 18 strikeouts.

"I think you have to look at the body of work," Texas manager Bruce Bochy said. "It's really, really impressive. It's something he's earned, and he's a big part of the Rangers' future. Why not give him some time up here?"

Rocker sounds as if he's ready.

"Any time I get a new challenge in front of me, I'm excited for it," he said. "Whether I conquer it immediately or it takes time, I'm always looking forward to the next one, especially in this game."

He'll join a Rangers rotation that includes Jack Leiter, his former college teammate.

"Every healthy season Rock has had since probably sophomore year of high school has been dominant," Leiter said. "It's never really a doubt with him. It's just fun to watch, it really is.

"He looks like the best version of himself that we've ever seen."

The Mariners (74-72) have won five of their past seven games, including 5-2 against the visiting San Diego Padres on Wednesday. Bryan Woo opened with 6 1/3 perfect innings to pull Seattle within 3 1/2 games of division-leading Houston in the American League West.

"I didn't feel great in the bullpen (before the game). I was just kind of all over the place, and then you get out there and it just clicks," Woo said. "It's just a weird game."

Right-hander Bryce Miller (11-8, 3.18 ERA), a native of Texas, is scheduled to start for Seattle on Thursday.

Miller is coming off a 6-1 victory Friday in St. Louis in a game in which he pitched six scoreless innings, allowing three hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

But Miller is 0-3 with a 12.66 ERA in three career starts against Texas. He suffered a 5-1 loss to the host Rangers on April 24 as he gave up two runs on four hits over four innings with four walks and five strikeouts.

--Field Level Media