2018 MLB win totals, predictions: Proven computer model says Angels will disappoint baseball
Our proven computer model simulated the entire 2018 MLB season 10,000 times
As MLB teams gear up for Opening Day, baseball bettors are zeroing in on regular-season win totals. The win totals, available at most sports books, range from the lofty -- 97.5 for the World Series-champion Astros and 96.5 for the NL-champion Dodgers -- to the 64.5 assigned to the lowly Marlins.
Before you bet over or under on any team, you have to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking. This model simulated the entire season 10,000 times and found five MLB teams whose Vegas win totals are way off.
This same model just crushed the NFL and college basketball.
It would have won at least 95 percent of CBS Sports' straight-up NFL office pool leagues the past two years and returned a whopping $6,529 profit to $100 bettors who played its top-rated college hoops picks last season.
We can tell you the model believes oddsmakers overreacted to the Angels' win-now offseason. With the over-under set at 84.5 wins, the model strongly recommends the Under, projecting 82.4.
The Halos made a big splash in December, adding Ian Kinsler, Zack Cozart and two-way Japanese star Shohei Ohtani to a lineup that already featured superstar Mike Trout and power hitters Justin Upton and Albert Pujols.
In all likelihood, the Angels will score more runs than the 710 they produced last year, which ranked 11th in the AL and put them a whopping 186 behind Houston.
Everyone agrees this is a stout defensive club, but can the starting rotation stay healthy? It has been obliterated by injuries the past two seasons. That's a huge question and reason enough for the model to go Under.
The model also generated huge disparities on four other teams, including the Dodgers. After winning an MLB-best 104 games and falling just shy of a World Series title, can L.A. grind out at least 97 wins this season?
The Dodgers seem poised to do so. Their lineup features six position players age 27 or younger. And it's hard to find a weakness in their roster.
But they also compete in what should be MLB's toughest division. The Giants landed Evan Longoria and Andrew McCutchen, while the Diamondbacks, Rockies and Padres were very aggressive this offseason.
The model knows how big of an impact those moves will make.
So which teams should you bet over and which should you go under on? Visit SportsLine now to get the five best season win total bets, plus see every team's projected record, all from an advanced computer model that keeps crushing its picks.
-
Dodgers' Turner breaks left wrist
The Dodgers, seeking an elusive World Series title, suffer an early blow when Turner is hit...
-
Yankees, Red Sox to play in London?
Baseball's biggest rivalry could go overseas in 2019
-
Acuna won't start season in majors
Ronald Acuna deserves to be on the Opening Day roster
-
Ellsbury injury no big deal for Yankees?
The Yankees might benefit from not having Ellsbury around and here's why
-
Tax bill could impact NBA, MLB trades?
Unintended or intended consequence? You decide
-
Brewers recreate 'The Sandlot' scenes
Milwaukee players re-enacted some scenes in honor of the baseball classic's 25th anniversa...