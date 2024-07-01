The 2024 Home Run Derby has its first participant. Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson confirmed he will take his hacks in this year's Home Run Derby during ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball game against the Texas Rangers (GameTracker). He will try to become the third O's player to win the event, joining Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. (1991) and Miguel Tejada (2004).

Here is Henderson making the announcement:

Henderson, 23, entered play Sunday with 26 home runs, the second most in baseball behind New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. Judge hit his 31st homer Sunday. Henderson is on pace to become only the second 50-homer shortstop in baseball history, joining Alex Rodriguez. A-Rod hit 52 homers in 2001 and 57 in 2002, when he was still playing short for the Rangers.

Last season, Adley Rutschman, Henderson's Orioles teammate, stole the show when he changed sides of the plate during the first round of the Home Run Derby. Henderson will be the third Orioles player to participate in the Home Run Derby in the last four years, joining Rutschman last year and Trey Mancini in 2021.

The Home Run Derby has a new format this season. Rather than head-to-head matchups in the first round, the eight players will all compete against each other, with the four leading home run hitters advancing to the semifinals. Players are also limited to three minutes or 40 pitches, whichever comes first.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the 2023 Home Run Derby in Seattle. Shohei Ohtani said he wants to participate this year as long as he's cleared medically. Judge said he will pass on the Home Run Derby again. He has not participated in it since winning the 2017 event.

This year's All-Star Game events will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Home Run Derby is scheduled for Monday, July 15. Phase 2 of the All-Star Game fan voting is now underway. Judge and Bryce Harper earned automatic starting spots in the All-Star Game in Phase 1.