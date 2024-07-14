There will be a new Home Run Derby champion this year as the eight participants have been named for Monday's 8 p.m. ET event at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The 2023 champ, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., however, has opted to not take part. One past champion will be there. Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who won both the 2019 and 2021 Home Run Derby, will be among those competing and will try for a third time to win his third title to tie Ken Griffey Jr.'s record. Yoenis Cespedes and Prince Fielder are the only others to win more than one.

Alonso is the +300 favorite (risk $100 to win $300) in the latest 2024 MLB Home Run Derby odds. Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna is at +380, while Orioles superstar Gunnar Henderson is next in line at +430. The other participants in the 2024 Home Run Derby field include Bobby Witt Jr. (+470), Adolis Garcia (+500), Teoscar Hernandez (+1100), Jose Ramirez (+1400) and Alec Bohm (+1600). Before you lock in your 2024 MLB All-Star Home Run Derby picks, you need to see what SportsLine baseball expert Zack Cimini has to say, considering his mastery of MLB picks.

Cimini is a Las Vegas handicapper who's never afraid to buck conventional wisdom. Zack excels in multiple sports. Entering the 2024 MLB season, Zack was 690-604 all-time, returning $3,327 to $100 bettors. Entering the 2024-25 college basketball season, Zack is 514- 444, returning $2,782 to $100 players. He's coming off a dominant 2023-24 season in which he went 91-69 (plus $1,451). Zack appears regularly on CBS Sports HQ and "The Early Edge," SportsLine's popular daily betting show. Catch "The Early Edge" live at 10 a.m. ET on SportsLine's YouTube page. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has studied the latest 2024 Home Run Derby odds and locked in his picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

2024 Home Run Derby expert preview

For Monday night's big event, Cimini is fading Pete Alonso, even though he has helped power the Mets with 18 home runs on the season. The "Polar Bear" will face stiff competition and hasn't been overly dominant in the event. In 2019, he hit 35 in the first round, the most in a Derby round that didn't go to a tiebreaker. He won that round by seven homers but hasn't won any other round by more than one. Julio Rodriguez of Seattle beat him by eight in the 2022 semifinals and by 20 in the first round in 2023.

Henderson, 23, enters the event with the most home runs with 27, while the 33-year-old veteran Ozuna has 26. Henderson has 55 home runs over the past two seasons and is a big reason the Orioles are battling the Yankees for first place in the American League East. Ramirez has also found his home run stroke with 23 homers this season, while Hernandez has 19.

With a solid field this year, Cimini sees that as a concern in backing Alonso. "The Home Run Derby has a deep and maybe the best pool of overall talent in recent years," Cimini told SportsLine. "That in itself I think can detract value from the top of the odds board in Pete Alonso. Alonso has won the Home Run Derby twice, but it has been three years since his last victory." The expert is looking for better value among the top sluggers. See his other 2024 Home Run Derby picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Home Run Derby picks

Cimini has analyzed the 2024 Home Run Derby field and come up with his confident pick for a winner. He sees this slugger "doing enough to advance early on, and putting his best performance forward in the final round," Cimini told SportsLine, and the expert knows he has the most value. You can only get this selection at SportsLine.

So, who wins the MLB Home Run Derby 2024, and which player has a massive hitting advantage? Visit SportsLine to see Zack Cimini's 2024 Home Run Derby prediction, all from the expert who has crushed his MLB picks, and find out.

2024 MLB Home Run Derby odds, participants

Pete Alonso +300

Marcell Ozuna +380

Gunnar Henderson +430

Bobby Witt Jr. +470

Adolis Garcia +500

Teoscar Hernandez +1100

Jose Ramirez +1400

Alec Bohm +1600