The reigning World Series champs are heating up as the Texas Rangers have won four straight entering Tuesday's MLB schedule. They will match up with the Los Angeles Angels, with three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer taking the ball versus an Angels' lineup that ranks 10th in the AL in both runs scored and OPS, and its best hitter in Luis Rengifo is on the IL. Texas is -178 favorite (risk $178 to win $100) in the latest MLB odds, making them an intriguing team to back in a Tuesday MLB parlay.

Other interesting matchups on Tuesday include the Dodgers vs. Phillies (-141), Yankees vs. Rays (+103) and Mariners vs. Padres (+116). There are 14 games starting at 6:40 p.m. ET or later on Tuesday night, so there is plenty of time to lock in MLB bets. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 16 of the 2024 MLB season a profitable 49-37 on all-top rated MLB picks this season. Dating back to last season, it is on a 24-9 roll on top-rated run-line picks (+1077). Anybody following has seen strong returns.

For Tuesday, the model has locked in three confident MLB best bets for games that begin at 6:40 p.m. ET or later.

After simulating every game on Tuesday 10,000 times, the model is picking the Dodgers (+120) to beat the Phillies. Philadelphia is banged up with Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto all on the injured list, and while a couple of them could be activated for Tuesday, it may be a bit much to expect them to pick up right where they left off against Dodgers probable Bobby Miller. He has dominated current Phillies batters throughout his career as Philadelphia players are just 1 for 15 against him. Miller is also coming off his best start from his own IL stint, giving up just two earned runs versus an Arizona team which ranks second in the NL in runs scored.

Meanwhile, Dodgers hitters have gotten the best of Phillies probable Zack Wheeler, as current Dodgers batters are 47 for 138 (.341) against the RHP. Freddie Freeman, who has reached safely eight times over his last three games, owns a 1.145 OPS in 51 career ABs against Wheeler, who has a 4.88 ERA over his last four starts overall. The Phillies have lost two straight, and three of their last four, as the model expects their skid to continue at home against the Dodgers on Tuesday. See the model's top MLB picks here.

The model also locked in two other best bets for Tuesday, including backing a large American League underdog.

