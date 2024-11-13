Major League Baseball's 2024 Silver Slugger Award recipients were announced Tuesday, with honors going to Mookie Betts, Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper, Francisco Lindor, Jose Altuve, Juan Soto and more. The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Kansas City Royals, and New York Yankees each took home multiple awards,

The Silver Slugger Awards are determined by a vote amongst managers and coaches, with each team receiving four ballots in all (the manager plus three coaches of the team's choosing). The aim is to highlight and reward the best hitter at every position based on statistical analysis and general observation. Both leagues boast 10 winners, including a DH and a utility slot for players who may not fit neatly into a single defensive position.

Here's the National League's winners:

And here's the American League's crop:

Mookie Betts and Jose Altuve led the way with their seventh respective Silver Slugger Awards. Meanwhile, Salvador Perez, José Ramírez and Juan Soto each won their fifth, and Bryce Harper, Aaron Judge and Francisco Lindor took home their fourth. Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernández won their third apiece.

This year's class also includes seven first-time winners: Bobby Witt, Jr., Anthony Santander, Brent Rooker, Josh Smith, Ketel Marte, Jackson Merrill, and Jurickson Profar.

Of the 20 winners, four are presently free agents: Soto, Santander, Profar, and Hernández.