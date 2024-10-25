Game 1 of the 2024 World Series is set to take place as the New York Yankees travel to play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night. The Yankees are back in the World Series for the first time since 2009. In the ALCS, New York beat the Cleveland Guardians in five games to punch its ticket. The Dodgers were last in the Fall Classic in 2020. Los Angeles outlasted the Mets 4-2 in the NLCS this year. Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA) is on the hill for New York. Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA) gets the start for the Dodgers.

First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is the -126 favorite on the money line (risk $126 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Dodgers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Dodgers vs. Yankees picks, make sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Zack Cimini.

A Las Vegas-based handicapper, Cimini enters the 2024 World Series as SportsLine's No. 1 MLB betting expert, going an outstanding 94-54 (+3581) on his last 148 MLB picks.

Now, Cimini has locked in on Yankees vs. Dodgers and just revealed his coveted MLB picks and predictions. Here are several MLB odds and MLB betting lines for Yankees vs. Dodgers:

Dodgers vs. Yankees money line: Dodgers -126, Yankees +107

Dodgers vs. Yankees over/under: 8.5 runs

Dodgers vs. Yankees run line: Dodgers -1.5 (+160)

NYY: Returned +614 on the money line in road games this year

LAD: Went 2-1 against the Yankees this season (+66 on ML)

Why the Yankees can cover

Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is a slugger in the lineup for New York who has been on a tear lately. The 34-year-old is currently leading the team in both home runs (5) and RBI (11) during the 2024 MLB playoffs. In his last game, Stanton went 1-of-4 with a two-run homer.

Right fielder Juan Soto is another difference-maker for the Bronx Bombers. Soto has the pop in his swing to push the ball anywhere on the diamond. In the 2024 postseason, the 25-year-old is first on the team in batting average (.333) with three home runs and eight RBI. In his last outing, Soto went 3 of 5 with a homer and three RBI.

Why the Dodgers can cover

Shortstop Mookie Betts is one of many playmakers on the field for the Dodgers. Betts is a reliable batter due to his quick swing and sound pitch recognition skills. In 11 playoff games in 2024, the eight-time All-Star is hitting .295 with team highs in home runs (4) and RBI (12). He rolls into this contest on a four-game hitting streak.

Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani provides this unit with a phenomenal force. Ohtani will hit the ball into any part of the field and owns lightning-quick bat speed. During the regular season, he hit 54 home runs with 130 RBI. He continued the solid play in the playoffs, logging three dingers and 10 RBI.

How to make Yankees vs. Dodgers picks

Cimini has analyzed Yankees vs. Dodgers from every possible angle, and while we can tell you he's leaning Over the total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the money line.

So who wins Yankees vs. Dodgers in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the money line hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Yankees vs. Dodgers money line to back, all from the expert who is 94-54 on MLB picks, and find out.