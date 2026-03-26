2026 MLB Opening Day schedule, scores: Live updates as Mets chase Paul Skenes early in day's first game

Major League Baseball's Opening Day has arrived. The 2026 regular season kicks off in earnest on Thursday with 11 games and plenty of appetizing pitching matchups. The Yankees shut out the Giants in the lone game on Wednesday's schedule. Thursday's action gets started with a marquee matchup in Queens: Paul Skenes will take the mound for the Pirates against Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and the Mets.

Later in the afternoon, the Cubs host the White Sox, the Red Sox send Garrett Crochet to the mound in Cincinnati, Tigers ace Tarik Skubal faces the Padres in San Diego and the Phillies square off against the Rangers. The two-time reigning champion Dodgers will play on Thursday night, hosting the D-backs with Yoshinobu Yamamoto getting the nod.

2026 MLB Opening Day schedule, scores

All times Eastern. Select games are streaming regionally on fubo (Try for free). Odds via DraftKings.

Mets (-131) vs. Pirates, 1:15 p.m.

Brewers (-186) vs. White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cubs (-252) vs. Nationals, 2:20 p.m.

Orioles (-156) vs. Twins, 3:05 p.m.

Reds (+129) vs. Red Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Padres (+113) vs. Tigers, 4:10 p.m.

Astros (-186) vs. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Cardinals (+104) vs. Rays, 4:15 p.m.

Phillies (-163) vs. Rangers, 4:15 p.m.

Dodgers (-286) vs. Diamondbacks, 8:30 p.m.

Mariners (-199) vs. Guardians, 10:10 p.m.

CBS Sports will have live updates, analysis, highlights and more throughout the Opening Day action. Follow along below.