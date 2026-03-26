Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

2026 MLB Opening Day schedule, scores: Live updates as Mets chase Paul Skenes early in day's first game

Opening Day has arrived. Follow along for the latest updates, highlights and analysis with 11 games on the MLB schedule

By
1 min read

Major League Baseball's Opening Day has arrived. The 2026 regular season kicks off in earnest on Thursday with 11 games and plenty of appetizing pitching matchups. The Yankees shut out the Giants in the lone game on Wednesday's schedule. Thursday's action gets started with a marquee matchup in Queens: Paul Skenes will take the mound for the Pirates against Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and the Mets.

Later in the afternoon, the Cubs host the White Sox, the Red Sox send Garrett Crochet to the mound in Cincinnati, Tigers ace Tarik Skubal faces the Padres in San Diego and the Phillies square off against the Rangers. The two-time reigning champion Dodgers will play on Thursday night, hosting the D-backs with Yoshinobu Yamamoto getting the nod.

2026 MLB Opening Day schedule, scores

All times Eastern. Select games are streaming regionally on fubo (Try for free). Odds via DraftKings.

  • Mets (-131) vs. Pirates, 1:15 p.m. 
  • Brewers (-186) vs. White Sox, 2:10 p.m. 
  • Cubs (-252) vs. Nationals, 2:20 p.m. 
  • Orioles (-156) vs. Twins, 3:05 p.m. 
  • Reds (+129) vs. Red Sox, 4:10 p.m. 
  • Padres (+113) vs. Tigers, 4:10 p.m. 
  • Astros (-186) vs. Angels, 4:10 p.m. 
  • Cardinals (+104) vs. Rays, 4:15 p.m. 
  • Phillies (-163) vs. Rangers, 4:15 p.m. 
  • Dodgers (-286) vs. Diamondbacks, 8:30 p.m. 
  • Mariners (-199) vs. Guardians, 10:10 p.m.

CBS Sports will have live updates, analysis, highlights and more throughout the Opening Day action. Follow along below.

Updating Live
(13)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Nightmare first inning for Pirates, Paul Skenes and Oneil Cruz

Pirates ace of aces and reigning NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes didn't even make it out of the first inning against the Mets on Opening Day. Skenes struggled badly with his command and showed somewhat diminished fastball velocity, and in center field Oneil Cruz badly misplayed a deep fly ball and then lost a pop-up in the sun. As a result, Skenes was pulled after just two-thirds of an inning, over which the Mets lineup worked him for 37 pitches. 

This sums up the rare nature of Skenes' struggles on Thursday: 

Skenes of course was a key rotation member for Team USA during their deep run in the World Baseball Classic. It's daft to make any connection between his WBC detail and his terrible start in Queens, but the discourse has probably already begun. 

Playing a strong supporting role in Skenes' brief day was Cruz. He's a poor fit defensively in center field, and Thursday's bottom of the first provided an acute reminder of that: 

Shortly after that, Cruz misplayed a routine pop-up -- one with an expected batting average of .020 -- and that made it a 5-2 Mets lead. It's not entirely fair that Skenes' ERA won't reflect those misplays, but the reality is that Skenes now has an ERA of 67.50 for the season. 

Dayn Perry
March 26, 2026, 5:59 PM
Mar. 26, 2026, 1:59 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Dayn Perry
March 26, 2026, 5:46 PM
Mar. 26, 2026, 1:46 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Paul Skenes mound visit with one out in the first. Not expected!

Dayn Perry
March 26, 2026, 5:45 PM
Mar. 26, 2026, 1:45 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Best post-home run prop in baseball?

The Pirates welder's helmet might just be the exemplar of the genre: 

Dayn Perry
March 26, 2026, 5:36 PM
Mar. 26, 2026, 1:36 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Not a vintage start to the season for Freddy Peralta of the Mets, but he should give them the certainty they need at the front of the rotation. He's cleared 30 starts and 200 strikeouts in each of the last three seasons. 

Dayn Perry
March 26, 2026, 5:31 PM
Mar. 26, 2026, 1:31 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Brandon Lowe hits first HR of 2026

The Pirates have stormed out of the blocks in the top of the first inning. Against new Mets ace Freddy Peralta, Oneil Cruz led off with a half-swing single to center before Brandon Lowe parked one to right, just into the stands over the outstretched glove of Carson Benge. 

The Pirates had the worst offense in baseball last season by many measures, but tried to beef things up by adding Marcell Ozuna, Ryan O'Hearn and Lowe in the offseason. Lowe immediately paid dividends. 

And now Paul Skenes is ready to take the ball for the Pirates with a 2-0 lead.

Matt Snyder
March 26, 2026, 5:28 PM
Mar. 26, 2026, 1:28 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

For those wondering ...

The Pirates-Mets game is on NBC. Keeping up with how to watch MLB games this season is going to be a challenge, so we're here to help

Dayn Perry
March 26, 2026, 5:13 PM
Mar. 26, 2026, 1:13 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Pirates vs. Mets about to get things started...

... and here's how they're lining up in Queens. Some notable debuts for the home side as Bo Bichette, Freddy Peralta, Marcus Semien and Luis Robert Jr. all make their team debuts for the new-look Mets.

Mets lineup

Pirates lineup

 
Pinned
Link copied

Welcome to Opening Day

Baseball is back. Technically, it was back last night with the Yankees-Giants game. And technically, there was important, competitive baseball earlier this month with the World Baseball Classic. But does baseball really begin until Opening Day? I say no, no it does not. There is a nearly full slate of 11 games today. 

Aces are everywhere, including at Citi Field, where Paul Skenes will go up against the Mets and Freddy Peralta makes his team debut. That's the best pitching matchup of the day. What about the others? Glad you asked.

Ranking 2026 Opening Day starting pitcher matchups: Paul Skenes vs. Freddy Peralta tops list
Mike Axisa
Ranking 2026 Opening Day starting pitcher matchups: Paul Skenes vs. Freddy Peralta tops list
default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Max Fried Blanks Giants As Yankees Take Season Opener

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Mets Turn To Freddy Peralta To Get 2026 Off To Good Start

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Finding Runs For Paul Skenes And The Pirates

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Highlights: Yankees at Giants (3/25)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Max Fried Silences Giants in Season Opener

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Aaron Judge strikes out FOUR times in MLB opener, but Yankees shut out Giants

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    MLB Opening Day Preview: Paul Skenes to Face New-Look Mets Lineup

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    MLB Opening Day Preview: Is Tarik Skubal Under Any Pressure This Season?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    MLB Opening Day Preview: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers Open Season Hosting DBacks

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    MLB Opening Day Buy Or Sell: Aaron Boone's Last Season With Yankees?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    MLB Opening Day Buy Or Sell: Phillies In Make Or Break Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    MLB Opening Day Buy Or Sell: Ronald Acuna Jr. Will Win His Second MVP

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    MLB Opening Day Buy Or Sell: Mariners Team Friction Could Ruin World Series Hopes

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    New Season, Same Pressure For Aaron Judge

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Have The Yankees Done All That They Can To Build Around Judge?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    MLB Opening Day: Why Yankees lineup may have advantage over Giants' Logan Webb

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Realistic Expectations For The Giants In 2026

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    Spring Training Highlights: Angels at Dodgers (3/24)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:39

    Spring Training Highlights: Red Sox at Twins (3/24)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    HISTORIC COMEBACK: Timberwolves erase 13-point deficit... in OT!

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    BJ Taylor: "Rick Barnes Is the Most Underrated Coach in College Basketball"

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Iowa State's T.J. Otzelberger shoots down interest in North Carolina opening

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Tiger Woods Eyes Return to Augusta

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Can Ty Simpson Overtake Fernando Mendoza?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Is Lakers Momentum Real Or Fake?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Breakout player to watch in MLB this season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Victor Wembanyama Makes Case For MVP

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    What Led To Hubert Davis Getting Fired As UNC Head Coach

  • Image thumbnail
    0:38

    MLB teams that won't make it back to playoffs in 2026

See All MLB Videos