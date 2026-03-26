2026 MLB Opening Day schedule, scores: Live updates as Mets chase Paul Skenes early in day's first game

Nightmare first inning for Pirates, Paul Skenes and Oneil Cruz
Pirates ace of aces and reigning NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes didn't even make it out of the first inning against the Mets on Opening Day. Skenes struggled badly with his command and showed somewhat diminished fastball velocity, and in center field Oneil Cruz badly misplayed a deep fly ball and then lost a pop-up in the sun. As a result, Skenes was pulled after just two-thirds of an inning, over which the Mets lineup worked him for 37 pitches.
This sums up the rare nature of Skenes' struggles on Thursday:
Skenes of course was a key rotation member for Team USA during their deep run in the World Baseball Classic. It's daft to make any connection between his WBC detail and his terrible start in Queens, but the discourse has probably already begun.
Playing a strong supporting role in Skenes' brief day was Cruz. He's a poor fit defensively in center field, and Thursday's bottom of the first provided an acute reminder of that:
Shortly after that, Cruz misplayed a routine pop-up -- one with an expected batting average of .020 -- and that made it a 5-2 Mets lead. It's not entirely fair that Skenes' ERA won't reflect those misplays, but the reality is that Skenes now has an ERA of 67.50 for the season.