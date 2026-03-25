The 2026 MLB regular season is upon us. Each year, Opening Day gives us 15 high-quality pitching matchups as the 30 teams give the ball to whoever they consider their best available starter for the first game of the new season. It is the best day of the season for premium pitching matchups. You can't beat it.

Given that, it's time to compile our annual Opening Day pitching matchup rankings. These rankings are based on three factors:

Pitcher Quality: The better the pitchers, the better the matchup, right? Right. Storylines: Is someone making their first start with a new team? Facing his former team? Etc. Watchability: The most subjective factor. How fun is it to watch these guys pitch?

To the surprise of no one, both reigning Cy Young winners (Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal) will start Opening Day. All told, four Cy Young winners (five total awards) will be on the mound on Opening Day. In the grand scheme of things, Opening Day is just one game. One of 162. It is a special day though, and you know every team wants to start the new year with a W.

With the necessary throat-clearing out of the way, let's dive into our annual Opening Day pitching matchup rankings.

1. Freddy Peralta vs. Paul Skenes

1:15 p.m. ET Thursday at Citi Field

Pretty much the ideal Opening Day pitching matchup. On one side is a reigning Cy Young winner and the best right-handed pitcher in the sport, if not the best pitcher in the sport period. On the other is one of the game's top starters, who also happens to be making his first start with his new team following a major offseason trade. Great pitchers and a great storyline with this matchup.

There's a historic component to Peralta vs. Skenes too:

This will be the third head-to-head matchup for Peralta and Skenes, who were NL Central rivals the last two years. Skenes got the better of Peralta last May 23, throwing six innings of one-run ball while Peralta failed to complete five innings. On Aug. 12, Peralta threw six shutout innings and Skenes was tagged for four runs in four innings. Familiar opponents, these two are.

2. Max Fried vs. Logan Webb

8:05 p.m. ET Wednesday at Oracle Park

The very first game of the 2026 regular season will feature arguably the two best active pitchers without a Cy Young. Fried is going into his second year with New York after throwing 195 ⅔ innings with a 2.95 ERA in 2025. That earned him a fourth-place finish in the Cy Young voting. It was his third career top-five finish. Webb added strikeouts to his elite ground ball rate last season and led baseball in innings for the third straight year. He also finished fourth in the Cy Young voting and has been in the top six of the voting for three straight years. Fried brings a diverse six-pitch mix to the table. Webb hammers away with sinkers and changeups. Two very different pitchers, stylistically, but two excellent pitchers nonetheless.

3. Andrew Abbott vs. Garrett Crochet

4:10 p.m. ET Thursday at Great American Ball Park

With all due respect to Abbott, this matchup might've claimed the top spot had Hunter Greene not gone down with elbow surgery. If he can stay healthy and make 30 starts one of these years, Greene is a Cy Young waiting to happen. It won't happen in 2026 though. Alas. Abbott is no slouch though. He was a deserving All-Star last year and owns a 3.42 ERA in 75 starts since making his MLB debut on June 5, 2023. Crochet is simply one of the best and most dominant pitchers in the sport. His first year in Boston was a rousing success, with an MLB-leading 255 strikeouts and a second-place finish in the Cy Young voting.

It's not Crochet vs. Greene, but Crochet vs. Abbott is still an excellent pairing worthy of your screen time.

4. Cole Ragans vs. Chris Sale

7:15 p.m. ET Friday at Truist Park

Injuries sabotaged two lefties who went into last season with a real chance to win the Cy Young. Sale, the 2024 NL winner, was limited to 21 games by a ribcage issue. In those 21 games, he had a 2.58 ERA with 165 strikeouts in only 125 ⅔ innings. For Ragans, it was a rotator cuff strain. He had a 4.67 ERA in 61 ½ innings spanning 13 games, though the under-the-hood numbers were so strong: 2.50 FIP and 2.67 xERA. Don't be surprised if Ragans vs. Sale steals the show on Opening Day, or if we're talking about these two winning hardware in a few months. Also, congrats to the Braves and Royals. They will be the last teams to play their first game of the season. Their fans have to wait longer for the season to start than everyone else.

5. Tarik Skubal vs. Nick Pivetta

4:10 p.m. ET Thursday at Petco Park

The two-time reigning Cy Young winner pitching in San Diego? Talk about a perfect afternoon. I'm jealous of those who will be in attendance. Skubal is in line to receive the largest pitching contract ever after the season. His one-start-and-done approach to the World Baseball Classic rankled some (though not his WBC teammates), so this might be the most scrutinized contract year ever. Pivetta turned in the long-awaited frontline season last year, his first in San Diego. Pivetta's righty fastball/curveball vs. Skubal's lefty fastball/changeup will be a fun little battle of contrasts.

6. Nathan Eovaldi vs. Cristopher Sánchez

4:15 p.m. ET Thursday at Citizens Bank Park

Only Justin Verlander (12), Max Scherzer (seven), and Chris Sale (seven, including 2026) have more Opening Day starts among active pitchers than Eovaldi. This will be his sixth. A shoulder issue ended his 2025 season on Aug. 22, though he was off-the-charts good before that: 1.73 ERA in 130 innings. That is the lowest ERA by a pitcher who threw at least 130 innings since Jacob deGrom, Eovaldi's current Texas teammate, had a 1.70 ERA in 2018, his first Cy Young season. Sánchez has fully made the leap from very good to ace. Last year's 2.50 ERA in 202 innings earned him a second-place finish in the Cy Young voting behind Paul Skenes (and a new contract extension). The grizzled veteran vs. the ascendant ace. There's always one of these pitching matchups on Opening Day.

7. Trevor Rogers vs. Joe Ryan

3:05 p.m. ET Thursday at Camden Yards

Intrigue abounds. Rogers was in Triple-A as late as June 17 last season. He came up for good the next day and went on an 18-start run that was so dominant (1.81 ERA in 109 ⅔ innings), it earned him a Cy Young vote (ninth-place finish). I would smash the over on a sub-2.00 ERA, but can Rogers pitch at something close to an ace level again in 2026? If he does, it would set him up very well going into free agency. Ryan, the perpetual trade candidate, limped to the finish a bit last season, though he remains one of the game's top pitchers. If Minnesota's season goes off the rails early, how quickly will they look to move him? The longer they hold him, the more injury risk they assume. They learned that the hard way with Pablo López this spring.

8. Hunter Brown vs. José Soriano

4:10 p.m. ET Thursday at Daikin Park

After teasing everyone for a few years, Brown built on his strong finish to 2024 with a full-fledged breakout in 2025. He threw 185 ⅓ innings with a 2.43 ERA and 206 strikeouts, leading to a well-earned third-place finish in the Cy Young voting. Soriano is one of the game's most underrated starters. Set the minimum to 150 innings and here is last year's combined strikeout plus ground ball rate leaderboard:

The MLB average was 51.1%, for reference. Few pitchers in the game are as good at getting strikeouts and keeping the ball on the ground as Soriano. Brown too, for that matter. He was 11th on that leaderboard at 58.6%. If he were on a contender and not the Angels, Soriano would be a bigger deal. Sneaky excellent pitching matchup in Houston for Game 1.

9. Zac Gallen vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Dodger Stadium

I swear, Yamamoto is pitching every time I look up. Game 6 of the World Series. Game 7 of the World Series. The World Baseball Classic. Now Opening Day. He threw the final pitch of the season last year and will throw the first pitch of L.A.'s season this year. It's been a while since someone did the "last pitch of one season and the first pitch of the next season" thing.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be the 6th pitcher in the divisional era (1969) to get the final out of a World Series and then start Opening Day the following year, joining: 2018-19 Chris Sale 2014-15 Madison Bumgarner 2003-04 Josh Beckett 1983-84 Scott McGregor 1977-78 Mike Torrez (changed tms) — Sarah Langs (@slangsonsports.bsky.social) March 20, 2026 at 1:30 AM

This is an important year for Gallen, who had a career-worst season in 2025 and was unable to secure a multi-year contract as a free agent. He returned to Arizona on what amounts to the $22.025 million qualifying offer, albeit with heavy deferrals. Yamamoto is one of the best pitchers in baseball. Gallen was on that list not too long ago and is trying to get back there.

10. Matthew Liberatore vs. Drew Rasmussen

4:15 p.m. ET Thursday at Busch Stadium

A matchup for the true pitching sickos. Rasmussen is one of the best per-inning starters in the game even though his strikeout rate took a tumble in 2025. Analytical models like Stuff+ love him and, if nothing else, Rasmussen is a fun watch, visually. Liberatore broke through last year and stuck the landing in 29 starts, leaving little doubt he's a starter long-term. He added a splitter this spring and now has more pitches than PitchCom buttons. Added intrigue: Tampa originally drafted Liberatore (No. 16 overall in 2018) and sent him to St. Louis in the Randy Arozarena trade. His first career Opening Day start will come against his former organization. You know Liberatore wants to stick it to 'em.

11. Jacob Misiorowski vs. Shane Smith

2:10 p.m. ET Thursday at American Family Field

All-Stars as rookies in 2026, Opening Day starters as sophomores in 2025. Misiorowski starts are an event even if the results (4.36 ERA in 66 innings) don't always match the arm talent, but gosh, there sure is a lot of talent here. Smith does not bring the electricity like Misiorowski (few do), though he was maybe the best rookie starter in baseball last year, throwing 146 ⅓ innings with a 3.81 ERA in front of one of the worst defenses in the game. Plus, Chicago selected Smith from Milwaukee in the Rule 5 Draft last offseason. The ChiSox haven't done much right the last few years. Grabbing Smith qualifies as a huge win.

12. Kevin Gausman vs. Luis Severino

7:07 p.m. ET Friday at Rogers Centre

Would you believe this is Gausman's first Opening Day start with Toronto? That surprised me. This is Gausman's fifth year north of the border and somehow his first Game 1 start. Huh. He remains reliable as ever. Last year was his fifth straight season with at least 31 starts, and he had a 3.59 ERA in 193 innings. Severino's first year in Oakland Sacramento featured a 4.54 ERA in 162 ⅔ innings, and that was split into a 6.01 ERA at home and a 3.02 ERA on the road. Perhaps it's for the best then that this game will be played in Toronto. These two high-powered offenses threaten to spoil what is otherwise a solid pitching matchup between veterans who've seen just about everything there is to see in this game.

13. Tanner Bibee vs. Logan Gilbert

10:10 p.m. ET Thursday at T-Mobile Park

Hopefully Opening Day goes better for Bibee this time around. He was a late scratch because of food poisoning last year. Once his tummy cooperated, Bibee turned in 31 starts with a 4.24 ERA and three times as many strikeouts as walks. Gavin Williams had a better season and possesses more dynamic stuff. This matchup would have ranked higher had Cleveland gone with Williams, not that Bibee is a tough watch. Gilbert is one of about four Opening Day starter-worthy pitchers they have up in Seattle. A minor elbow issue sent him to the injured list for the first time in his career last season, though he still made 25 starts and threw 131 innings with a 3.44 ERA. Given how tough T-Mobile Park is on hitters, Bibee vs. Gilbert could be the Opening Day matchup that turns into the best pitchers' duel.

14. Sandy Alcantara vs. Kyle Freeland

7:10 p.m. ET Friday at loanDepot Park

Will the loanDepot Park crowd be as electric as it was during the World Baseball Classic? No, almost certainly not. Opening Day is likely to be the best-attended game of the year in Miami though, so expect a good showing. Anyway, Alcantara's rough first full year back from Tommy John surgery dampens this game a bit, though seeing whether he can bounce back to the Sandy Alcantara of old certainly qualifies as intrigue. Freeland, a Denver native, will make his franchise record fifth career Opening Day start. That's neat.

15. Matthew Boyd vs. Cade Cavalli

2:20 p.m. ET Thursday at Wrigley Field

As good as the Opening Day pitching matchups are each year, there's always one that stands out as the clear No. 15 in these rankings. This year it's Boyd vs. Cavalli, which is not meant as a slight. Boyd missed most of the 2021-24 seasons with injuries and then threw 179 ⅔ innings with a 3.21 ERA in 2025. It's a remarkable comeback story. Cavalli shone after returning from Tommy John surgery last August and looks positioned to have a true breakout season this year. Very good pitchers, both of them. Just not quite good enough to get out of last place in our Opening Day pitching matchup rankings.