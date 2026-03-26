Yankees jump on Giants to win 2026 MLB season opener despite Aaron Judge's bad night

For the fifth straight season, the New York Yankees were winners on Opening Day -- well, Opening Night in this case. The Yankees opened the 2026 MLB season by jumping on San Francisco Giants ace and perennial Cy Young candidate Logan Webb at Oracle Park (NY 7, SF 0) on Wednesday night. The Giants lost on Opening Day for the sixth time in the last eight years.

At one point in the second inning, six consecutive Yankees reached base against Webb, who was charged with seven runs in five innings. Max Fried, Webb's counterpart, wobbled a bit early in the game, but eventually settled down and retired 15 of the final 16 batters he faced. The Giants had three hits (one a bloop single lost in the sun) in the loss.

Here are three things to know about the Yankees' Opening Day win over the Giants.

1. The Yankees jumped on Webb early in the count

It did not take long for baseball's highest-scoring offense in 2025 to put up a crooked number in 2026. The Yankees tagged Logan Webb for five runs in the second inning Wednesday. At one point, six straight Yankees reached base. Ryan McMahon and Trent Grisham each had 2 RBI hits in the inning. Here's Grisham's exclamation point triple:

The Yankees added two more runs in the fifth inning, including one when Willy Adames spiked a throw to first base on a 3-6-3 double play attempt. Casey Schmitt, a natural third baseman, couldn't make the scoop. The ball got by him, and Ben Rice trotted home with the Yankees' seventh run. Webb did not allow seven runs in a start once last season.

There are strikeouts to be had in New York's lineup, and in an effort to avoid them, the Yankees swung early in the count against Webb. The six straight Yankees who reached base in the second inning saw 2, 1, 3, 3, 1, and 1 pitch in their at-bats. The Yankees had nine hits against Webb, including six on the first two pitches of the at-bat. You can't strike out if you don't get to a two-strike count.

The second inning was the first time Webb allowed five runs in an inning since 2023, and the first time he'd ever allowed five runs in an inning at Oracle Park. It was also the first time the Yankees had a five-run inning on Opening Day since 2006.

2. The first-ever ABS challenge was unsuccessful

Congrats to José Caballero. He's going into the history books. Caballero called for the first ABS challenge in baseball history Wednesday. He challenged the first pitch of the fourth inning. The strike call ultimately stood, so the challenge was unsuccessful.

Funny enough, the next pitch was a called strike that looked even more egregiously out of the zone. Caballero did not challenge that one, though. He wasn't going to burn New York's two challenges on back-to-back pitches. There's plenty of strategy with these challenges. Teams won't just challenge anything they think went against them. The game situation is important.

Caballero's challenge was the only ABS challenge in Wednesday's game. The Yankees never used their second and the Giants did not challenge once. I can't imagine there will be many games this year with just one challenge between the two teams, but there was one on Opening Day. Go figure.

3. Aaron Judge had a rough night

It's not often the Yankees score seven runs without Aaron Judge doing something, but they did it Wednesday. Judge went 0 for 5 with four strikeouts in the Opening Day win. It's the third four-strikeout Opening Day in Yankees history, and the first ever by a reigning MVP.

While their captain struggled, the rest of the Yankees went 10 for 31 (.323) on Opening Day.

Up next

Opening Day (the real one). There are 11 games on the schedule Thursday, with start times scattered from 1:15 p.m. ET to 10:10 p.m. ET. A full day of baseball is ahead.

Ranking 2026 Opening Day starting pitcher matchups: Paul Skenes vs. Freddy Peralta tops list Mike Axisa



Every team will be in action no later than Friday, and Saturday is the first day of the year with a full slate of 15 games. The Giants and Yankees have an off-day Thursday. They'll be back at it Friday night.