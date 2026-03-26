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Yankees jump on Giants to win 2026 MLB season opener despite Aaron Judge's bad night

The Yankees hit Logan Webb around in a game that also featured the first-ever ABS challenge

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1 min read

For the fifth straight season, the New York Yankees were winners on Opening Day -- well, Opening Night in this case. The Yankees opened the 2026 MLB season by jumping on San Francisco Giants ace and perennial Cy Young candidate Logan Webb at Oracle Park (NY 7, SF 0) on Wednesday night. The Giants lost on Opening Day for the sixth time in the last eight years.

At one point in the second inning, six consecutive Yankees reached base against Webb, who was charged with seven runs in five innings. Max Fried, Webb's counterpart, wobbled a bit early in the game, but eventually settled down and retired 15 of the final 16 batters he faced. The Giants had three hits (one a bloop single lost in the sun) in the loss.

Here are three things to know about the Yankees' Opening Day win over the Giants.

1. The Yankees jumped on Webb early in the count

It did not take long for baseball's highest-scoring offense in 2025 to put up a crooked number in 2026. The Yankees tagged Logan Webb for five runs in the second inning Wednesday. At one point, six straight Yankees reached base. Ryan McMahon and Trent Grisham each had 2 RBI hits in the inning. Here's Grisham's exclamation point triple:

The Yankees added two more runs in the fifth inning, including one when Willy Adames spiked a throw to first base on a 3-6-3 double play attempt. Casey Schmitt, a natural third baseman, couldn't make the scoop. The ball got by him, and Ben Rice trotted home with the Yankees' seventh run. Webb did not allow seven runs in a start once last season.

There are strikeouts to be had in New York's lineup, and in an effort to avoid them, the Yankees swung early in the count against Webb. The six straight Yankees who reached base in the second inning saw 2, 1, 3, 3, 1, and 1 pitch in their at-bats. The Yankees had nine hits against Webb, including six on the first two pitches of the at-bat. You can't strike out if you don't get to a two-strike count.

The second inning was the first time Webb allowed five runs in an inning since 2023, and the first time he'd ever allowed five runs in an inning at Oracle Park. It was also the first time the Yankees had a five-run inning on Opening Day since 2006.

2. The first-ever ABS challenge was unsuccessful

Congrats to José Caballero. He's going into the history books. Caballero called for the first ABS challenge in baseball history Wednesday. He challenged the first pitch of the fourth inning. The strike call ultimately stood, so the challenge was unsuccessful.

Funny enough, the next pitch was a called strike that looked even more egregiously out of the zone. Caballero did not challenge that one, though. He wasn't going to burn New York's two challenges on back-to-back pitches. There's plenty of strategy with these challenges. Teams won't just challenge anything they think went against them. The game situation is important.

Caballero's challenge was the only ABS challenge in Wednesday's game. The Yankees never used their second and the Giants did not challenge once. I can't imagine there will be many games this year with just one challenge between the two teams, but there was one on Opening Day. Go figure.

3. Aaron Judge had a rough night

It's not often the Yankees score seven runs without Aaron Judge doing something, but they did it Wednesday. Judge went 0 for 5 with four strikeouts in the Opening Day win. It's the third four-strikeout Opening Day in Yankees history, and the first ever by a reigning MVP.

While their captain struggled, the rest of the Yankees went 10 for 31 (.323) on Opening Day.

Up next

Opening Day (the real one). There are 11 games on the schedule Thursday, with start times scattered from 1:15 p.m. ET to 10:10 p.m. ET. A full day of baseball is ahead. 

Ranking 2026 Opening Day starting pitcher matchups: Paul Skenes vs. Freddy Peralta tops list
Mike Axisa
Ranking 2026 Opening Day starting pitcher matchups: Paul Skenes vs. Freddy Peralta tops list


Every team will be in action no later than Friday, and Saturday is the first day of the year with a full slate of 15 games. The Giants and Yankees have an off-day Thursday. They'll be back at it Friday night.

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FINAL: Yankees 7, Giants 0 on Opening Day

The Yankees are once again winners on Opening Day. New York beat the Giants at Oracle Park (NY 7, SF 0) on Wednesday to earn their fifth straight Opening Day win, and their eighth win on the last nine Opening Days. The Yankees hung seven runs on perennial Cy Young contender Logan Webb in only five innings. Webb did not allow seven runs in a start once last season.

Max Fried, meanwhile, settled down following a wobbly first inning, and retired 15 of the final 16 batters he faced. The Yankees scored seven runs against a great pitcher even though Aaron Judge had a rough night. New York's captain went 0 for 5 with four strikeouts and became the first ever reigning MVP to strike out four times on Opening Day.

The Yankees are 1-0 and the Giants are 0-1. The two teams have an off-day Thursday, then they'll wrap up the three-game series on Friday and Saturday.

Mike Axisa
March 26, 2026, 2:53 AM
Mar. 25, 2026, 10:53 pm EDT
 
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To the ninth!

The Yankees have a 7-0 lead and are three outs away from an Opening Day win.

Mike Axisa
March 26, 2026, 2:45 AM
Mar. 25, 2026, 10:45 pm EDT
 
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End 8: Yankees 7, Giants 0

The pace has certainly picked up these last few innings. The Giants had two runners on base in the seventh, their first inning with multiple baserunners since the first, but Rafael Devers flew out to center. The Yankees are three outs away from a 1-0 start.

Mike Axisa
March 26, 2026, 2:39 AM
Mar. 25, 2026, 10:39 pm EDT
 
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End 7: Yankees 7, Giants 0

Max Fried threw 86 pitches in 6 ⅓ shutout innings. He wobbled a bit early, but retired 15 of the final 16 batters he faced. 

Mike Axisa
March 26, 2026, 2:27 AM
Mar. 25, 2026, 10:27 pm EDT
 
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End 6: Yankees 7, Giants 0

After wavering with his command early, Max Fried has retired 14 of the last 15 batters he's faced. He's at 82 pitches and there were a few hard-hit balls that inning. First start of the season, off-day tomorrow to rest the bullpen, it wouldn't surprise me if Fried's done.

Mike Axisa
March 26, 2026, 2:09 AM
Mar. 25, 2026, 10:09 pm EDT
 
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Another strikeout for Judge

He's 0 for 4 with four strikeouts. It's the third four-strikeout Opening Day in Yankees' history. The rest of the Yankees are 9 for 23 (.391). It's 7-0 Yankees going to the bottom of the sixth. 

Mike Axisa
March 26, 2026, 2:03 AM
Mar. 25, 2026, 10:03 pm EDT
 
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Top 6: Yankees 7, Giants 0

Logan Webb's night is done. Keaton Winn, who has a great splitter, is in the game for the Giants. I could see Winn working his way into manager Tony Vitello's Circle of Trust™ by the end of the season. He'll get high leverage outs for them before long.

Mike Axisa
March 26, 2026, 1:54 AM
Mar. 25, 2026, 9:54 pm EDT
 
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Yankees now lead 7-0

Make it three straight hits to open the fifth inning. None of these were cheap hits either. Giancarlo Stanton smoked this at 114.4 mph. He's hit the ball hard three times tonight (and has two hits).

The Yankees pushed across the seventh run when Willy Adames spiked a throw to first base on a 3-6-3 double play attempt. Casey Schmitt couldn't make the scoop and Ben Rice scored from third base. This one is turning into a laugher now that Max Fried as settled in.

Logan Webb's has allowed seven runs for the first time since 2024, and his pitch count is approaching 80. He might not be long for this game, especially with an off-day tomorrow. The Giants can use their bullpen as much as needed knowing there's rest coming tomorrow.

Mike Axisa
March 26, 2026, 1:43 AM
Mar. 25, 2026, 9:43 pm EDT
 
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Yankees in business again

Two first pitch swings produce singles to start the fifth inning. Cody Bellinger and Ben Rice put runners on the corners with no outs. The Yankees have been swinging early against Webb, and it's working.

Mike Axisa
March 26, 2026, 1:40 AM
Mar. 25, 2026, 9:40 pm EDT
 
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Rough night for Aaron Judge

He's 0 for 3 with three strikeouts, including one to end the fourth inning with two runners on base. The Yankees still have a 5-0 lead here because the rest of the lineup is still so dangerous.

Mike Axisa
March 26, 2026, 1:32 AM
Mar. 25, 2026, 9:32 pm EDT
 
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The first ever ABS challenge!

José Caballero challenged a called strike to start the fourth inning ... and lost. The second pitch of the at-bat looked like an even more egregious called strike, but after burning one challenge, Caballero didn't bite again.

The overturn rate was 53% in spring training, though hitters were closer to 46%. Catchers were around 60%, which is consistent with Triple-A. Catchers have the best vantage point, after all.

Reminder: Teams get two challenges per game and they keep it if they're successfully. Only the hitter, catchers, and pitcher can challenge. No help from the dugouts allowed.

Mike Axisa
March 26, 2026, 1:22 AM
Mar. 25, 2026, 9:22 pm EDT
 
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End 3: Yankees 5, Giants 0

Been a pretty crisp game outside that five-run second inning for New York. Max Fried is starting to settle in with his command. Had a quick 1-2-3 inning in the third. Reminder: Tomorrow's an off-day. Both teams can use their bullpens aggressively, if they want.

Mike Axisa
March 26, 2026, 1:18 AM
Mar. 25, 2026, 9:18 pm EDT
 
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Still no ABS challenges

Both teams have had opportunities to challenge pitches, but no one has done it yet. I don't know if teams are saving challenges for high leverage situations in the late innings or what, but we haven't seen one yet two and a half innings into the season.

Mike Axisa
March 26, 2026, 1:10 AM
Mar. 25, 2026, 9:10 pm EDT
 
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Casey Schmitt just took a pitch to the elbow guard, though I seriously doubt that was retaliation for Jazz Chisholm Jr. last inning. Max Fried has been struggling with his command really since the start of spring training.

Mike Axisa
March 26, 2026, 1:05 AM
Mar. 25, 2026, 9:05 pm EDT
 
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Mid 2: Yankees 5, Giants 0

Logan Webb struck out Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger to limit the damage, but damage was done. Six straight Yankees reached base with one out to push across five runs. It was Webb's first five-run inning since 2023.

Mike Axisa
March 26, 2026, 12:56 AM
Mar. 25, 2026, 8:56 pm EDT
 
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Yankees stretch it to 5-0

Six straight Yankees have reached against Logan Webb. Trent Grisham triples to right-center to score two more runs here in the second inning.

Triples are good television. They're on the decline (partly) because outfielder positioning is so, so good.

Mike Axisa
March 26, 2026, 12:53 AM
Mar. 25, 2026, 8:53 pm EDT
 
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Yankees strike first

There's the season's first run. José Caballero lifts a double to left field and Giancarlo Stanton races home from second base. The Giants could've had Caballero at second base, but the throw was off-line.

Ryan McMahon followed with a ground ball single up the middle to score two runs. It's 3-0 Yankees here in the second.

Mike Axisa
March 26, 2026, 12:49 AM
Mar. 25, 2026, 8:49 pm EDT
 
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Now the Yankees are in business

Noted singles hitter Giancarlo Single singles to center, then Jazz Chisholm Jr. wears a sinker in the ribs. The Yankees have runners on first and second with one out for José Caballero, who's going to be the starting shortstop while Anthony Volpe finishes his shoulder surgery rehab. Volpe's expected back in late April/early May.

Mike Axisa
March 26, 2026, 12:47 AM
Mar. 25, 2026, 8:47 pm EDT
 
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End 1: Yankees 0, Giants 0

Max Fried escapes the jam by striking out Willy Adames and getting Jung Hoo Lee to roll over on a ground ball to second. One inning in, and we're still waiting for the season's first round. I'm predicting it will come in the second inning (either top or bottom, not picking a team here).

Mike Axisa
March 26, 2026, 12:43 AM
Mar. 25, 2026, 8:43 pm EDT
 
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Giants in business

A leadoff walk, a fielder's choice, and a bloop single that Trent Grisham lost in the sun puts runners on the corners for the Giants. There's one out in the first for Willy Adames.

Mike Axisa
March 26, 2026, 12:40 AM
Mar. 25, 2026, 8:40 pm EDT
 
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The first out of 2026

Logan Webb throws a fastball by Trent Grisham upstairs.

Mike Axisa
March 26, 2026, 12:29 AM
Mar. 25, 2026, 8:29 pm EDT
 
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The 2026 season is underway

Logan Webb's first pitch is a sinker to Trent Grisham for a called strike. Here's to the next seven months of baseball! ⚾⚾⚾  

Mike Axisa
March 26, 2026, 12:25 AM
Mar. 25, 2026, 8:25 pm EDT
 
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A+ anthem to start the new season

Mike Axisa
March 26, 2026, 12:17 AM
Mar. 25, 2026, 8:17 pm EDT
 
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Mike Axisa
March 26, 2026, 12:16 AM
Mar. 25, 2026, 8:16 pm EDT
 
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Ramos makes history

Obscure history, but history nonetheless. Heliot Ramos is the first player to start back-to-back Opening Days in left field for the Giants since Barry Bonds in 2006 and 2007. They had 17 different Opening Day left fielders in 17 years from 2008-24.

Mike Axisa
March 26, 2026, 12:11 AM
Mar. 25, 2026, 8:11 pm EDT
 
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I was told first pitch would be at 8:05 p.m. ET. (They're still doing baseline introductions. Figure another 15 minutes here.)

Mike Axisa
March 26, 2026, 12:09 AM
Mar. 25, 2026, 8:09 pm EDT
 
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A prediction for tonight

Jazz Chisholm Jr. makes the first ABS challenge in history. No logic behind the prediction. Just vibes.

Mike Axisa
March 25, 2026, 11:59 PM
Mar. 25, 2026, 7:59 pm EDT
 
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A note on the two starters

Mike Axisa
March 25, 2026, 11:54 PM
Mar. 25, 2026, 7:54 pm EDT
 
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Yankees vs. Giants on Netflix on Opening Day. Just like when I was a kid.

Mike Axisa
March 25, 2026, 11:52 PM
Mar. 25, 2026, 7:52 pm EDT
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