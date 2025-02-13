In an emerging contender for the title of "biggest early spring training story that will be forgotten by March," New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman has not yet participated in workouts. Naturally, with little else going on, reporters questioned manager Aaron Boone about the situation on Thursday, with Boone acknowledging the optics and the "awkward situation."

"Obviously, I want all our players here, clearly. That said, I am, again, comfortable with where he's at physically and mentally," Boone said.

"He's a prideful player, a guy who's had a great career where it's a little bit of an awkward situation obviously. Of course I want him here and trying to keep nudging him to get here, but you also have to respect the fact that this is something that players are allowed to do. There is a mandatory date and he's choosing that right now."

To be clear: this is much ado about nothing at this stage of the spring, as Boone said. Stroman, who lives in Tampa near the Yankees' spring facility, reported on Tuesday for his mandatory physical. Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association's collective bargaining agreement does not stipulate that Stroman has to be on hand for workouts until Feb. 22.

The real reason that Boone (and everyone else) might raise their eyebrows about Stroman's absence has to do with the greater circumstances concerning his spot on the Yankees. As in: it's unclear if Stroman will still be part of the Yankees by the time Opening Day rolls around.

Despite signing Stroman to a two-year pact with a player option for the 2026 campaign just last winter, the Yankees no longer have the same need for his services. They have the means to enter the season with a rotation -- Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, Luis Gil, and Clarke Schmidt -- that doesn't include him.

Predictably, that has made Stroman the subject of various entries on the rumor mill.

Earlier this winter, the Yankees were reportedly rebuffed by the St. Louis Cardinals when they floated a trade proposal for third baseman Nolan Arenado centered around Stroman. It's to be seen if the Cardinals will rethink their stance on that idea, or if the Yankees will be able to find a different suitor interested in obtaining Stroman over the coming weeks.

Stroman, 33, appeared 30 times for the Yankees last season. He compiled a 4.31 ERA (95 ERA+) and a 1.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His contributions were worth an estimated 0.7 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.