Angels' Mike Trout on MLB Home Run Derby: 'It's probably something I will maybe eventually do'

Angels centerfielder Mike Trout is asked about participating in the MLB Home Run Derby every year, but this year when asked, he admitted that there's a possibility he'll accept an invitation to compete down the road. Here's what Trout told reporters on Friday:

"It's probably something I will maybe eventually do. Every year. Every year they [MLB] ask me. Maybe one year I'll say to myself, 'Hey, let's do it.' I'm obviously a big fan of watching it. It's just what it is. I enjoyed watching it as a kid, thought it was cool. I just never really wanted to do it."

Trout explained that he enjoys the All-Star break for spending time with his family, and is wary of the workload of the derby.

"I like going there to spend time with my family and watch other guys hit," Trout said. "I enjoy going to the ballpark, watching it and being able to spend time with my family. It's a long, long night for a lot of swings. I enjoy that night off."

This year's MLB Home Run Derby and All-Star Game will be held in Cleveland at Progressive Field, on Monday, July 8 and Tuesday, July 9. For a complete gathering of MLB players who will be competing at the derby this year, as well as those who have expressed interest, make sure to check out CBS Sports' Home Run Derby Tracker.

Trout, who was recently voted to his eighth All-star Game, may soon have the chance to replicate the hometown advantage success Todd Frazier and Bryce Harper had when they competed at their respective stadiums. The pair each won those years; Frazier with the Reds at Great American Ballpark in 2015 and Harper with the Nationals at Nationals Park in 2018. Next year's All-Star festivities will be held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. It's obviously not a complete home ballpark advantage for Trout, but maybe it'll be enough for Trout to decide to compete in his team's city.

Trout currently has the longest active streak of being voted a starter in an All-Star Game, of seven consecutive years. It's a new Angels record, passing Hall of Famer Rod Carew, who won the fan vote six straight times with the Angels from 1979-84. Here's the full list of this year's All-Star starters. Trout led all vote-getters in the final round of voting.