The Houston Astros are expected to add veteran outfielder Jason Heyward to their active roster on Thursday. It appears the Astros have already made a corresponding move to clear space on the active roster for Heyward, with fellow outfielder Chas McCormick telling reporters on Wednesday that he had been optioned to Triple-A.

McCormick, 29, has to date failed to build upon what looked like a breakout season in 2023. Over the course of 87 games this season, he hit .192/.256/.292 (56 OPS+) with five home runs and eight stolen bases. Those marks are well beneath those he posted last year, including a 130 OPS+, 22 home runs, and 19 stolen bases.

The Astros can only hope that some time on the farm, and away from the big-league spotlight, will help McCormick regain his past form.

Heyward, 35, was recently released by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He hit .208/.289/.393 (91 OPS+) with six home runs and four stolen bases over 63 games. It's worth noting that Heyward will be postseason eligible if he is, in fact, being added to the roster Thursday, meaning he joined the Houston organization ahead of the Sept. 1 deadline. He's the latest in a string of players the Astros have tested out to replace injured star Kyle Tucker. As our Dayn Perry noted a few days ago:

The signing of Heyward marks the Astros' latest effort to replace Kyle Tucker's lost production in right field. Tucker, who looked like an American League MVP candidate through the first two months of the season, hasn't played since June 3 because of a shin injury that he suffered from fouling a ball off his leg. Tucker's recovery has been slow and uncertain, and the Astros aren't sure he'll be able to play again this season, although the club is hoping for a September return. This season, Houston right fielders other than Tucker have combined to hit just .224/.276/.346 with five home runs. That's included Chas McCormick, Trey Cabbage, Joey Loperfido, Mauricio Dubón, Pedro León and Ben Gamel.

The Astros enter Thursday's series opener versus the Kansas City Royals -- a plausible American League Championship Series preview, mind you -- with a 3 1/2 game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the American League West.