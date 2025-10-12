Ahead of Sunday's Game 1, The Toronto Blue Jays announced their roster for their American League Championship Series clash with the Seattle Mariners, and most notably star shortstop Bo Bichette was not on it as he continues his recovery from a knee injury. The decision came after Bichette experienced discomfort after attempting to run the bases on Saturday, according to Sportsnet. That was his first time running the bases since suffering the injury. As well, veteran right-handers Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt are on the Jays' ALCS roster after having been left off for the last round.

Bichette has been sidelined since Sept. 6, when he collided with New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells and suffered a sprained left knee. The club placed him on the injured list on Sept. 9. The injury came just as Bichette was putting the finishing touches on an impressive bounce-back season. Coming off a disappointing 2024 in which offensive production cratered, Bichette this season slashed an impressive .311/.357/.483 (129 OPS+) with 18 home runs, 44 doubles, and a WAR of 3.4 in 139 games. That strong performance in tandem with his similarly strong pre-2024 body of work has positioned the 27-year-old Bichette as one of the most coveted free agents of the coming winter.

Bo Bichette TOR • SS • #11 BA 0.311 R 78 HR 18 RBI 94 SB 4 View Profile

The more immediate concern is whether the Blue Jays can advance to the World Series without his services. During Toronto's ALDS win over the Yankees, the Blue Jays shifted Andrés Giménez, normally their second baseman, to shortstop, and used Ernie Clement as their starting second baseman. At least offensively, Bichette was not greatly missed during that series, in large measure because Clement went 9 for 14 at the plate against the Yankees. That qualifies as a hot streak for any hitter, let alone one like Clement, who has a career OPS+ of 87.

The Bichette-less Blue Jays will host the Mariners for Sunday's Game 1, with first pitch scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET.