The Mets reshaped their roster this past offseason and one of the biggest acquisitions was new third baseman Bo Bichette. Despite the Mets having won two of three, Bichette has had a very rough start to the season and heard boos from the Citi Field crowd during Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Pirates.

Bichette, admirably, took it in stride.

"If anything, I thought it took too long," he said after the game (via SNY). "I get it. I thought my at-bats were terrible too."

I'm a big fan of players taking this route instead of whining about fans. They make a lot of money thanks to fans who spend their money to watch them play on TV and at the stadium. Even if I think three games is an awfully quick trigger for booing your own player (it absolutely is), kudos to Bichette for his answer and general attitude here.

So far this season, Bichette is 1 for 14 (.071) with eight strikeouts. That won't cut it for a three-hole hitter on a team expecting to contend. Of course, it's only three games and the Mets are 2-1. And we know Bichette is very likely to start hitting pretty quickly. In 139 games with the Blue Jays last season, he hit .311/.357/.483 (129 OPS+) with 181 hits, 44 doubles, a triple, 18 homers, 94 RBI and 78 runs.

Bichette has been a shortstop his whole career and moved to third base to join the Mets with Francisco Lindor holding down short. It's always possible the adjustment on defense messes with a hitter at the plate (his throws to first haven't been much to write home about either) but the most likely answer here is this was just three games and Bichette will look like his usual self very soon.