Cody Bellinger could return from injury as soon as next weekend amid Yankees' desperate need for offense

The New York Yankees may be on the verge of getting a key contributor back in their lineup. No, it's not slugger and reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge, who still has no timetable for his return from a stress fracture in his rib cage. Rather, outfielder Cody Bellinger, who's working his way back from a hamstring strain, will begin a minor-league rehab assignment on Tuesday.

Manager Aaron Boone disclosed the plan to media, including the Athletic, on Sunday. Boone further said that Bellinger will play in two games while on rehab assignment and could be activated in time for or during the Yankees' home series against the Blue Jays that begins on Aug. 21.

The 31-year-old Bellinger, who earned his third career All-Star selection this year, has once again provided the Yankees with strong glove work in the outfield this season and quality production at the plate.

Cody Bellinger NYY • LF • #35 BA 0.259 R 52 HR 11 RBI 53 SB 10 View Profile

Overall, he has a 115 OPS+ in 102 games this season. Bellinger has been sidelined with the injury since July 25.

The Yankees' offense certainly needs the help. Since Bellinger went down, the Yankees have batted .204/.281/.354 as a team. The loss of Judge, who hasn't played since May 31, has been even more damaging, but Bellinger's return figures to supply something of a boost. Since losing Judge to injury, the Yankees rank 29th among MLB's 30 teams in runs scored. They've score five runs or more in a single game just three times in August.

New York enters Sunday's slate with a 68-55 record and in second place in the AL East. They trail the first-place Rays by 6 ½ games. While the Yankees are in top wild-card position in the AL, they're just two games ahead of the rival Red Sox, who are holding down second wild-card position.