Detroit Tigers infield prospect Colt Keith recorded one of the most impressive offensive efforts of the season on Tuesday night, hitting for the cycle as part of a six-hit, two-homer effort. Keith's performance came as a member of the Erie SeaWolves, the Tigers' Double-A affiliate, against the Harrisburg Senators.

As MLB.com noted, no big-league player has ever hit for the cycle in a game in which they recorded six total hits and launched two home runs. What's more is that just four big-league players have ever hit for the cycle in a game in which they collected six knocks. The most recent of those was Christian Yelich in August 2018.

"I honestly didn't think about it until our pitching coach, Juan Pimentel, said something like, 'If you hit a double, make sure you trip and stay at first,' or something like that," Keith told MLB.com. "I felt pretty invincible going up there in the last at-bat. I felt like everything was clicking and I was going to get a hit."

Earlier in the spring, CBS Sports named Keith as the Tigers prospect we were more excited to watch this season. Here's what we wrote at the time:

Keith was in the midst of a breakout season last June before injuring his shoulder diving back on a pickoff attempt. He's a promising offensive prospect with above-average power from the left side. The questions facing him, besides health, are his position and whether or not he can do enough damage against same-handed pitching to be an everyday player. Here's hoping Keith can stay on the field and provide some answers.

Keith, 21, is now batting .300/.359/.554 with seven home runs and 28 runs batted in on the season. He's achieved those marks despite being, on average, three years younger than his Double-A competition. Additionally, they've come after a shoulder injury limited him to just 48 games in 2022. (He did later resurface to play in the Arizona Fall League, where he hit .344/.463/.541 with three home runs in 19 contests.)