Phillies' Cristopher Sánchez breaks 115-year-old club record as scoreless innings streak continues

The Philadelphia Phillies have been playing baseball for more than a century, and no pitcher in their history has had a longer scoreless streak than left-hander Cristopher Sánchez. Sánchez broke the franchise's 115-year-old record when he completed the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Wednesday (PHI 3, SD 0). His streak is up to 44 ⅔ innings.

"It's something special. Something really important," Sánchez said about the streak after the game. "I never imagined something like this, so I'm really happy and proud of myself."

The franchise record was previously held by Hall of Famer Grover Cleveland Alexander, who went 41 innings without allowing a run in 1911. Here is the record-making out:

It wasn't always smooth -- Manny Machado hit a ball to the wall to start the fourth inning -- but Sánchez finished Wednesday's start with seven scoreless innings. He last allowed a run in the first inning on April 30, when Casey Schmitt of the San Francisco Giants blooped an RBI single to left field. Sánchez did not allow a run in five May starts. He went at least seven innings in all five.

Here are the longest scoreless streaks in baseball history:

Orel Hershiser, Dodgers: 59 innings (Aug. 20 to Sept. 28, 1988) Don Drysdale, Dodgers: 58 innings (May 14 to June 8, 1968) Bob Gibson, Cardinals: 47 innings (June 2-26, 1968) Zack Greinke, Dodgers: 45 ⅔ innings (June 18 to July 26, 2015) Carl Hubbell, Giants: 45 ⅓ innings (July 13 to Aug. 1, 1933) Sal Maglie, Giants: 45 innings (Aug. 16 to Sept. 13, 1950) Cristopher Sánchez, Phillies: 44 ⅔ innings (April 30 to May 29, 2026) (active) Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks: 44 ⅓ innings (Aug. 8 to Sept. 11, 2022) Brandon Webb, D-backs: 42 innings (July 20 to Aug. 17, 2007) Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers: 41 innings (June 13 to July 10, 2014)

Excluding openers, Hershiser and Sánchez are the only pitchers ever to make five starts in a calendar month and not allow a run. Hershiser did it in September 1988. Only Hubbell's streak is longer among left-handers than Sánchez's. Sánchez currently lines up to face these same Padres in his next start, albeit at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Sánchez, 29, was the NL Cy Young runner-up behind Paul Skenes last season, when he threw 202 innings with a 2.50 ERA and led all pitchers with 8.0 WAR, per Baseball Reference's calculations. Wednesday's start gives Sánchez a 1.47 ERA through 12 starts and an MLB-leading 79 ⅓ innings this season.

The Phillies acquired Sánchez as a minor leaguer in a 1-for-1 trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Nov. 20, 2019. Infielder Curtis Mead went to the Rays in the deal. Sánchez made his MLB debut in June 2021.

Philadelphia signed Sánchez to a six-year, $107 million contract extension in March, ensuring he will remain one of the biggest bargains in baseball.

Wednesday's win improved the Phillies to 29-27. They are 20-8 since replacing manager Rob Thomson with interim Don Mattingly.