WATCH: Anthony Rizzo snags homer from Cubs' Michael Busch in right field bleachers at Wrigley Field

Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field, the Chicago Cubs celebrated their curse-killing 2016 World Series championship team. Many players from that squad were in attendance for the celebration, including Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo hit 32 home runs that season and finished fourth in the NL MVP voting. He also recorded the final putout of the World Series at first base.

"I'm hoping that, in my lifetime now, as a Cubs fan, I see this: There's about five or seven more championships before I die up here," Rizzo said while wearing his 2016 Game 7 jersey during Saturday's pregame ceremony. "So, no pressure."

Following Saturday's celebration, Rizzo and several other 2016 Cubs players made their way out to the right field bleachers to hang out with the masses. Sure enough, the ball found Rizzo. Michael Busch hit a first-inning home run right to him. Check it out:

Rizzo didn't catch the home run ball as much as he was the first one to pick it up. But hey, he got the ball. He has a knack for this, too. The Cubs held a ceremony to honor Rizzo following his retirement last September. He went out to the bleachers afterward and nearly caught Moisés Ballesteros' first major league homer. The ball just finds the guy, eh?

The 2016 World Series win, of course, snapped a 108-year World Series drought. Chicago had not won the World Series since their back-to-back championships in 1907 and 1908.

The 2026 Cubs entered Saturday's game with the Minnesota Twins with a 54-43 record despite having a full 13-man pitching staff on the injured list at one point earlier this month. They're six games back in the NL Central and in the first wild card spot.