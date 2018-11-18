Dodgers' closer Kenley Jansen to undergo heart procedure, expected back by spring training

Jansen missed nearly two weeks in August due to an irregular heartbeat

Remember when Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen missed nearly two weeks during the season due to an irregular heartbeat? Jansen has since been expected to undergo an offseason operation to correct the issue, and he'll have that procedure on Monday, Nov. 26.

Thankfully, Jansen's operation is of the relatively minor sort. He underwent a similar procedure in 2012 to correct abnormal tissue. Here's more, via Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times.

This will be the second cardiac ablation for Jansen, who underwent a similar procedure six years ago. The operation is designed to scar or destroy tissue in the heart that is allowing incorrect electrical signals to create an abnormal heart rhythm.

Jansen will be sidelined for two to eight weeks following the surgery. Either way, he'll return in time for spring training. His regular-season availability isn't expected to be impacted. 

Jansen, a three-time All-Star, had 38 saves and struck out 82 batters in 71 2/3 innings during the 2018 regular season.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson

