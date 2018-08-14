Dodgers' Kenley Jansen may need second heart procedure during the offseason

Last week, the Dodgers lost All-World closer Kenley Jansen for several weeks with an irregular heartbeat. Jansen did throw a bullpen session Monday and is expected to pitch again later this season, which is good news.

Monday afternoon Jansen told reporters, including ESPN, that he expects to have a second heart procedure this offseason. He had his first heart surgery back in 2012, after missing time with an irregular heartbeat. From ESPN:

Jansen also said he was told there's a good chance he will need another heart surgery in the offseason, similar to the surgery he had in 2012. ... Jansen dealt with issues related to an irregular heartbeat in 2011 and 2012, and the three-time All-Star recognized something wasn't right Thursday as Los Angeles prepared for the opener of a four-game series at Colorado. He was sent back to L.A. and has been examined by a number of cardiologists, including some who have treated him in the past.

Jansen's heart trouble is attributed to abnormal tissue and the procedure, a catheter ablation, is about as minor as heart surgery gets. He is due to see the doctor for a follow-up exam on Aug. 20. Jansen will not pitch in a game before then, though he is playing catch and throwing in the bullpen.

The Dodgers' bullpen blew several games over the weekend, and the team moved starters Ross Stripling and Kenta Maeda into the bullpen to help pick up the slack.