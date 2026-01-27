If Major League Baseball players represent the United States at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, Dave Roberts wants to manage the team. The longtime Dodgers manager and two-time defending World Series champion made his case for the 2028 Olympic job earlier this week. Former Angels manager Mike Scioscia managed USA's 2020 Olympic team.

"I want to manage the Olympic team. That's what I want to do. In L.A., I want to manage that team," Roberts told the California Post. "I went to school here (at UCLA). I manage the Dodgers. It's a no-brainer."

Roberts, 53, played 10 years in the big leagues from 1999-2008 and was part of USA's roster in the 1999 Pan-Am Games, which finished in second place and clinched a spot in the 2000 Olympics. Led by former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, USA upset heavily favored Cuba to win the gold medal in 2000. Roberts has been the Dodgers' manager since 2016. He has guided the team to nine NL West titles and three World Series championships (2020, 2024, 2025).

Last year commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB is trying to work through the logistics of pausing the 2028 season and sending big league players to the Olympics for the first time. Several players, including Bryce Harper and Shohei Ohtani, have expressed interest in playing in the 2028 Olympics. Olympic games will be played July 15-20 at Dodger Stadium and MLB's Olympic break would likely stretch longer than the typical All-Star break.

Currently, only amateurs and professional players not on the 40-man roster are allowed to participate in the Olympics. Team USA's roster in 2020 featured minor-league journeymen, a few top prospects, and several unsigned free agent veterans. Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball and the Korea Baseball Organization halted their regular seasons so professionals could play in the 2020 Olympics, during which Japan beat USA in the gold medal game.

The NHL has paused its season for the Olympics in the past and their players will participate in the 2026 Olympics for the first time since 2014. The hiatus was related to insurance, among other things. The NHL wanted the International Olympic Committee to cover the salary of any injured players, the IOC refused, so on and so forth. MLB may also have to work through similar insurance issues.

Baseball was a full-time Olympic sport from 1992-2008. It was not played during the 2012, 2016, or 2024 games. Cuba has won three gold medals (1992, 1996, 2004). South Korea (2008), Japan (2020), and USA (2000) have one gold medal apiece.