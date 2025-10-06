The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead against the Philadelphia Phillies when they meet in Game 2 of their best-of-five 2025 National League Division Series on Monday. Los Angeles earned a 5-3 win in Game 1 on Saturday. The Dodgers (93-69), the third seed and NL West champions, are 42-40 on the road this year, including postseason. The Phillies (96-66), the second seed and NL East champions, are 55-27 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia is set for 6:08 p.m. ET. The Phillies have won six of the past nine meetings with the Dodgers. Los Angeles is a -131 favorite on the money line (risk $131 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Phillies odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.5. Before making any Dodgers vs. Phillies picks, be sure to be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters the 2025 MLB playoffs a profitable 34-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 35 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dodgers vs. Phillies and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Phillies vs. Dodgers:

Dodgers vs. Phillies money line Los Angeles -131, Philadelphia +110 at DraftKings Sportsbook Dodgers vs. Phillies over/under 7.5 runs Dodgers vs. Phillies run line Los Angeles -1.5 (+133) Dodgers vs. Phillies picks See picks at SportsLine Dodgers vs. Phillies streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Dodgers can win

Left-hander Blake Snell (5-4, 2.35 ERA) is expected to get the start for Los Angeles. Despite missing a good portion of the season due to injury, he has been dominant. In Tuesday's 10-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card, he pitched seven innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs and one walk, while striking out nine. In a 5-0 win over the Phillies on Sept. 17, he pitched seven innings, allowing two hits and two walks, while striking out 12.

Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani helps lead the offense. In 158 regular-season games, Ohtani hit .282 with 25 doubles, nine triples, 55 homers and 102 RBI with 146 runs scored. He is 3-for-13 this postseason, but had hits in each of the two Wild Card games against Cincinnati. In Game 1, he was 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Phillies can win

Philadelphia is expected to counter with left-hander Jesus Luzardo (15-7, 3.92 ERA), who led the Phillies in wins this season. In 32 games, all starts, he has logged 183.2 innings, allowing 167 hits, 80 earned runs and 57 walks, with 216 strikeouts. He has won four of his last five decisions, including an 11-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Sept. 24. In seven innings of work, he allowed three hits, one unearned run and no walks, while striking out 10.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto is among Philadelphia's top hitters. In 134 games this season, he batted .257 with 26 doubles, one triple, 12 homers and 52 RBI. In Saturday's loss to the Dodgers, he was 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and one run scored. He has hits in six of his last eight games. In a 10-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Sept. 14, he was 2-for-4 with a homer. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Dodgers vs. Phillies picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9.3 runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins Dodgers vs. Phillies, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.