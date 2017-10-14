Dodgers remove Corey Seager from NLCS roster vs. Cubs with back injury

Charlie Culberson replaces Seager on the roster

When the 2017 NLCS begins Saturday night, Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager will not be part of the action. The club announced their NLCS roster Saturday afternoon and it did not include Seager, who is dealing with a back injuryCharlie Culberson replaced Seager on the roster for the series against the Cubs.

Seager, who dealt with an elbow injury for much of September, played in all three games against the Diamondbacks in the NLDS. He went 3 for 11 with a triple, four walks, and three strikeouts in the three-game sweep. Seager hit .295/.375/.479 with 22 homers during the regular season overall, but only .210/.286/.358 while dealing with the elbow issue in September.

By leaving Seager off the NLCS roster, the Dodgers will be able to reactivate him for the World Series, should they advance. Had they carried Seager on the NLCS and removed him at some point due to the injury, he would've been ineligible to play in the World Series. Leaving him off the roster gives Seager a chance to get healthy and the team the option to bring him back in the next round if they make it.

While losing Seager is an obvious blow, the Dodgers do have plenty of shortstop options to replace him. Chris Taylor, who has been playing center field, could slide in at shortstop with Joc Pederson taking over in center. (Pederson was also added to the NLCS roster.) Culberson or utility man Enrique Hernandez are also shortstop candidates.

