Dodgers-Cubs NLCS: Corey Seager questionable for Game 1 due to back injury

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers clinched their NLDS sweep over the Diamondbacks all the way back on Monday, but they still might not be 100 percent heading into Saturday's NLCS Game 1 against the Cubs.

During his Friday afternoon press conference, manager Dave Roberts said that shortstop Corey Seager missing Game 1 is a possibility due to a muscle injury in his back. Seager also isn't ruled out or anything, so the situation is fluid moving into Saturday.

Seager, 23, hit .295/.375/.479 with 33 doubles and 22 homers this season while playing very good defense at short. It would be too obvious to tell you guys that he's important to the Dodgers lineup, as you already know that.

Without Seager in there, the Dodgers could use Logan Forsythe, Enrique Hernandez or Chris Taylor at shortstop. If it's Forsythe, they could use either Chase Utley or Austin Barnes at second. If it's Taylor, they could use Joc Pederson in center field. A lot comes down to who the Cubs' decide to start on the mound.

Of course, the Dodgers would love Seager to show up to the ballpark feeling great on Saturday, ready to start Game 1.