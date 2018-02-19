Eric Hosmer fallout: Padres reportedly getting trade calls on Hunter Renfroe
There's now a crowded outfield in San Diego
The recent signing of Eric Hosmer by the Padres pushed Wil Myers to the outfield. That, in turn, has left San Diego with an overcrowded outfield situation -- Myers, Hunter Renfroe, Manuel Margot, and Jose Pirela are all worthy of regular playing time at the big-league level. Crowded rosters necessarily yield trade rumors:
Renfroe, who recently turned 26, is a former first-rounder who's put up a line of .242/.291/.492 (105 OPS+) across parts of two big-league seasons. While that sub-.300 OBP is a cause for concern, Renfroe's hit 30 home runs in 480 major-league ABs. So he's got power. As well, he's not eligible for arbitration until after the 2019 season.
Renfroe is not going to command a huge haul -- he's 26 and may be a platoon corner outfielder -- he could net the Padres a system depth piece or be packaged as part of something larger. In the end, a cost-controlled player with power will drum up interest, especially when many teams are shying away from the free-agent market.
