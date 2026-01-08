Throughout the offseason the CBS Sports MLB experts will bring you a weekly Batting Around roundtable, breaking down pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last week we debated Framber Valdez's future. This week we're going to do the same with Freddy Peralta.

Will the Brewers trade Freddy Peralta? Where will he end up?

R.J. Anderson: Yeah, I think so. Milwaukee has done well over the years trading some of its best arms before they reach free agency (Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader, Devin Williams) and I anticipate the same outcome here. Plus, we've already seen the Brewers back off from initially saying they wouldn't deal him, which speaks to the kind of interest they've received from other parties.

As for where Peralta lands, that's harder to pin down since the top of the free-agent market hasn't moved. He makes sense for practically every contender and his contract is about as budget-friendly as you're going to find for someone of his service time and track record. I'll throw a dart at the wall and say the Giants. You could sub in any number of other teams, the Yankees and Orioles included, and it would make sense to me too.

Dayn Perry: I'll say they don't trade him. Peralta is an ace with four straight seasons of 200 or more strikeouts and ERA+ of 126 and an FIP of 3.65 over the last half-decade. He's owed $8 million for the upcoming season, which makes him a massive bargain. If you can't tolerate that measly salary in exchange for frontline innings, then why are you even in business? I understand the Brewers are very good at churning their arms in exchange for long-term pieces, but I don't think you can part with someone like Peralta and be serious about winning a third straight division title. I'll say he's back in Milwaukee for his walk year.

Matt Snyder: I'll say yes, especially in light of the Cubs dealing for Edward Cabrera. That's one domino in the starting pitching world. Once Framber Valdez and Ranger Suárez sign -- and everyone realizes the Tigers aren't going to trade Tarik Skubal -- the market for Peralta will intensify and the Brewers will do what they do best in spinning a talented veteran for a package that will end up being worth the move. I'll say it's the Mets and former Brewers executive David Stearns who make the move for Peralta.

Mike Axisa: Yeah, they'll trade him. This is what the Brewers do. They trade their top pitchers a year before free agency to keep the perpetual motion machine moving. Remember, Corbin Burnes was not traded until Feb. 1. Milwaukee is very willing to drag things out until close to spring training. I'll say Peralta winds up with the Braves. I have absolutely no idea what Atlanta would give up in the trade -- the farm system is pretty thin -- but president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos will figure it out. The Braves have a need in the rotation and the motivation to get a deal done.