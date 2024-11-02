Friday afternoon the Dodgers held a championship parade through downtown Los Angeles for the first time since 1988. The Dodgers won the World Series in 2020, of course, though there was no parade due to pandemic restrictions. This year, the world champs got to celebrate with their fans for the first time in nearly 40 years.

During the parade, free-agent outfielder Teoscar Hernández said he wants to remain with the Dodgers next year, and would love to get a deal done as soon as possible. He did not sign with the Los Angeles until Jan. 7 last offseason. This year, Hernández wants to sign "hopefully tomorrow." Here's what he told The Athletic at the parade:

"My hopes are really high," Hernández said of re-signing. "Like I've said before, the Dodgers are the priority obviously. I'm going to do everything in my power to come back." ... "Hopefully tomorrow," Hernández said. "I want us to be here. I want us to be part of this. I have so many good memories here. I've learned a lot as a player, as a person. It feels great to be part of this."

The Dodgers will need to add at least one outfielder this offseason. Right now they have the great Mookie Betts in right field, and their in-house options for left and center fields are James Outman, Andy Pages, and Chris Taylor. Juan Soto is the No. 1 free agent on the market, outfielder or otherwise. Short of signing Soto, re-upping Hernández would be a wise more for Los Angeles.

Hernández, 32, has the biggest blow in the Game 5 win that did not involve a Yankees player making a defensive mistake. He tied the game with a two-out, two-strike, two-run double to center field in the chaotic fifth inning. Hernández went 7 for 20 (.350) with a homer against the Yankees. He was the Dodgers' most productive player in the World Series behind MVP Freddie Freeman.

During the regular season Hernández slashed .272/.339/.501 with a career high 33 home runs, and was a middle of the lineup staple from Day 1. His outfield defense leaves something to be desired, though the Dodgers are in the best in the game at defensive positioning, and were able to mitigate Hernández's lack of range to some extent. A very productive player, he is.

Hernández's one-year contract with the Dodgers paid him $15 million in 2024 with another $8.5 million deferred out from 2030-39. It is likely the Dodgers will make him the one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer, which would entitle them to draft pick compensation in the event Hernández signs elsewhere. Expect Hernández to decline the qualifying offer and seek a larger deal.

Over the last two years corner outfielders like Lourdes Gurriel, Mitch Haniger, and Jorge Soler signed three-year contracts in the $42 million range in their early 30s. Hernández has a longer track record than Gurriel, a cleaner injury history than Haniger, and is a better defender than Soler. He's put himself in line for multiple years at $20 million annually. That's not unreasonable.

Historically, pennant-winners re-sign their own free agents at a higher rate than other teams. The Dodgers are very smart and very well-run, they might simply thank Hernández for 2024 and move in another direction than commit to him into his mid-30s. He was a very good fit for them though, and he would fill a need moving forward too. A reunion makes sense.

We ranked Hernández as the 16th best free agent available this offseason, and the fourth best free agent outfielder behind Soto, Joc Pederson, and Anthony Santander.