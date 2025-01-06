It did not take the Los Angeles Dodgers long to move an infielder after signing Hyeseong Kim. The Dodgers are finalizing a trade that will send second baseman Gavin Lux to the Cincinnati Reds, reports ESPN. Full details of the trade are unknown.

Lux, 27, slashed .251/.320/.383 with 10 home runs in 2024, his first season back from a torn ACL. He was significantly better in the second half, as he got further away from surgery. Lux is under team control through 2026.

CBS Sports will have more on this story soon.