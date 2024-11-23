A trade that has reportedly been in the works for over a week is now complete. The Kansas City Royals have acquired infielder Jonathan India from the Cincinnati Reds for right-hander Brady Singer, the team announced. Kansas City also gets outfielder Joey Wiemer in a 2-for-1 swap.

India and Singer were college teammates at the University of Florida from 2016-18 and they won the College World Series together in 2017. They were both first-round picks in 2018 as well. The Reds selected India with the No. 3 pick. The Royals took Singer with the No. 18 selection. Now they've been traded for one another.

Kansas City is in desperate need of on-base ability and India, the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year, slashed .248/.357/.392 with 15 home runs in 2024. He owns a .352 on-base percentage for his career. India has played second base exclusively as a big leaguer, which indicates incumbent Michael Massey will move to another position, perhaps third base.

India, 28 next month, was an obvious offseason trade candidate given Cincinnati's infield depth. The Reds will move forward with Elly De La Cruz at short, a healthy Matt McLain at second, and some combination of Jeimer Candelario, Santiago Espinal, and Noelvi Marte at third base. India can not become a free agent until after the 2026 season.

In Singer, the Reds get a ground ball pitcher who does tend to give up home runs when hitters get the ball in the air. The 28-year-old had a 3.71 ERA with league average strikeout and walk rates in 2024. He's thrown at least 150 innings in each of the last three years, which qualifies him as a workhorse these days. Like India, Singer has two years of control remaining.

The top of Kansas City's rotation is set with Seth Lugo, Cole Ragans, and Michael Wacha. Alec Marsh and Kyle Wright are the leading candidates to round out the starting staff at the moment. Singer will presumably join Hunter Greene, Nick Martinez, Andrew Abbott, and either Nick Lodolo and Rhett Lowder in Cincinnati's rotation.

Wiemer, 25, spent most of this past season in Triple-A with the Reds and Milwaukee Brewers. He slashed .224/.351/.312 at the level. Wiemer is a .201/.279/.349 hitter in the big leagues, though he has big raw power and is a gifted defender. The Royals did not get much offense from their outfield in 2024. Wiemer is a worthwhile roll of the dice.

The Reds originally acquired Wiemer from the Brewers in the Frankie Montas trade and this summer's deadline.