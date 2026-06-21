Rafael Devers tries to reject pinch-runner in Giants' loss to Marlins: 'You know how competitive he is'

A bad season for the Giants seems to get a little worse each day. Sunday afternoon at loanDepot Park, Rafael Devers tried to decline a pinch-runner following a leadoff walk with San Francisco down 2-1 in the ninth inning. The pinch-runner, Jonah Cox, had already been announced into the game, so Devers had to exit. He slammed his helmet in the dugout and immediately headed into the clubhouse.

"He was signaling over to us that he's good to run," Giants manager Tony Vitello said after the game. "We DHed him the first game (of the series on Friday) after the day off just because -- from running, from baserunning -- some soreness in his leg. He's good to go. Part of it too is you know how competitive he is. He wanted to say in the game."

Cox never attempted to steal second base and the game later ended with a Willy Adames 5-4-3 double play (MIA 2, SF 1). Here's Devers trying to decline the pinch-runner and later exiting the game:

"I didn't see where he went afterwards, but once we announced the move, the move is made," Vitello said. "Just going with what our best effort is to win the game. Obviously you'd like to get Jonah to go get a bag. (Pitcher Lake Bachar is) relatively quick to the plate, but on a double, going with our best chance to be able to score."

No player wants to come out of a game, but it was an immature reaction by Devers, especially once it escalated to the point of shooing Cox off the field. It was also bad from a strategy perspective and in understanding the game situation. Devers is not speedy, Cox is, and the Giants were down a run in the ninth. They needed speed and Cox provided it.

Despite the incident, Vitello said he doesn't feel the need to address things with Devers.

"We talk every day. We're good," Vitello said. "I'd rather have guys like (Logan Webb), you've got to rip them off the field as opposed to vice versa."

Devers went 0 for 3 with the walk in Sunday's loss. He started the season slowly, but, since May 1, he's hitting .264/.338/.540 with nine home runs in 45 games. That is more or less the Rafael Devers we've seen for most of his career. Still, it was a not-great moment for Devers, Vitello, and the Giants in general. A messy moment in a messy season.

Sunday's loss dropped the Giants to 31-46. They may try to move their big contracts, including Devers, at the trade deadline.