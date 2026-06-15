Giants reportedly weighing a deadline selloff, but how many of their big contracts are actually movable?

The start of the week finds the San Francisco Giants at 29-43 with a -56 differential. That makes them one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball right now and, given their contending aspirations coming in, one of the most disappointing. In related matters, the Giants are 16 games behind the rival Dodgers in the National League West and nine games out of the third and final wild-card spot in the NL. That's why SportsLine right now gives San Fran a measly 3.6% chance of making the playoffs.

This apparently isn't lost on lead decision-maker Buster Posey, who, as The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports, is pondering a selloff leading up to the Aug. 3 trade deadline -- albeit one that would almost certainly not include ace Logan Webb. If the Giants were to undertake any kind of deep pivot toward the future, then they'd probably need to get out from under some current contracts on the roster. That could be a challenge.

How much of a challenge depends upon the given contract. Highlighting a few select names on the Giants roster, let's take a look at some veterans whom the Giants might try to move in the weeks to come and how much of a hurdle their contracts would present.

Rafael Devers

Remaining commitment: Balance of a $29.5 million salary for 2026, owed additional $225 million through 2033

We recently autopsied the Devers trade with the Red Sox at the one-year mark. While Devers' fortunes have been improving lately at the plate, his overall production since becoming a Giant is down sharply from his Boston days. Throw in the fact that Devers doesn't really have a position and that he's turning 30 years of age in October and you have a contract that's nigh unmovable. Yes, the Giants could kick in a load of cash to make a trade more possible, but other teams are still going to see Devers' increasing strikeout and whiff rates and decreasing in-zone contact rates and be concerned about how he'll age. Even given what may be a thin supply of sellers, Devers isn't going to have a market.

Verdict: Very difficult to move

Matt Chapman

Remaining commitment: Balance of a $25.2 million salary for 2026, owed additional $100.7 million through 2030

Matt Chapman SF • 3B • #26 BA 0.261 R 35 HR 7 RBI 39 SB 0 View Profile

Chapman's 33, but still producing at a high level. He remains a solid hitter, and the advanced metrics and the eye test all agree that he's still an elite defensive third baseman. Chapman falls under the category of "probably shouldn't be the best player on a team with World Series aspirations but an excellent complementary piece," which by extension makes him a useful deadline target. The Giants would probably need to kick in cash to get a meaningful return, and Chapman does have a full no-trade clause.

Verdict: Movable

Willy Adames

Remaining commitment: Balance of a $13.1 million salary for 2026, owed additional $155.7 million through 2032

Willy Adames SF • SS • #2 BA 0.229 R 34 HR 11 RBI 29 SB 1 View Profile

Yes, it's another highly dubious Posey contract decision. Adames' tab is quite modest this season, but for 2027 and beyond, his annual salary vaults to $31.1 million. To be sure, Adames puts up solid-to-quality offensive numbers by the standards of shortstops, but Statcast rates him as having been truly awful with the glove this season. He also turns 31 in September, which raises the possibility that he'll need to be moved to a less premium position for the (very long) remainder of his contract. At another position, though, Adames' bat could veer into liability territory.

Verdict: Very difficult to move

Jung Hoo Lee

Remaining commitment: Balance of a $22.8 million salary for 2026, owed additional $65.5 million through 2029 with opt-out after 2027

Jung Hoo Lee SF • RF • #51 BA 0.331 R 35 HR 3 RBI 24 SB 3 View Profile

Lee's quite a useful player who, at age 27, is enjoying his best offensive season in MLB, albeit one propped up by a .331 batting average. He doesn't have much pop, but the on-base skills are projectable. He can also get by in center and has a knack for taking the extra base and staying out of double plays. Lee's a solid player, but for a contender, he's probably stretched as anything more than the heavy half of a corner-outfield platoon.

Verdict: Movable but probably for a light return

Luis Arraez

Remaining commitment: Balance of a $12 million salary for 2026

Luis Arraez SF • 2B • #1 BA 0.319 R 35 HR 2 RBI 26 SB 5 View Profile

As a "rental" player who hits the market again after the current season, Arraez will have interested parties on the market, but the return will be limited. Beyond those considerations, he's having a strong season. He's rebounded with the bat, and he's a threat to win a batting title for the fourth time in his career. As well, Arraez's shift back to second base has gone much better than expected -- swimmingly, in fact. Add it all up, and it's been an All Star-worthy campaign for the 29-year-old.

Verdict: Easily movable

Robbie Ray

Remaining commitment: Balance of a $25 million salary for 2026

Robbie Ray SF • SP • #38 ERA 4.42 WHIP 1.39 IP 73.1 BB 36 K 66 View Profile

The starting pitching deadline market is probably where the slim supply of sellers will be most acutely felt, and that should benefit the Giants when it comes to Ray. At age 34, the former Cy Young winner is definitely in decline, but you can still forecast him as a viable end-of-the-rotation innings eater, especially given Ray's contract status. The Giants might need to toss in a few million on this one, given Ray's performance trajectory. He also has a full no-trade clause.

Verdict: Probably movable

Should Posey and the Giants choose to cut bait on their current core, it's doable for the most part. It becomes more doable -- and maybe even to the benefit of the organization's young talent base -- if ownership is willing to pay down some of those contracts in trade. Whatever the case, if the Giants continue to drift from contention, then they could be one of the most active teams leading up to the deadline, although not in the way Giants fans were hoping coming into 2026.