Greg Bird helps Yankees set a home run record

In the early innings of Wednesday night's Yankees-Orioles tilt (NYY-BAL GameTracker), New York first baseman Greg Bird did this ...

Yep, that's a grand slam off the Camden foul pole. Bird's seventh homer of the season also means this ...

With Greg Bird's HR, the 2018 @Yankees have the most dingers EVER before the All-Star break. pic.twitter.com/VLkD3ii1Y8 — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) July 12, 2018

Yep, that's a first-half record, and we still have a handful of games remaining the first half. Also, later in this same game Tyler Wade homered for the first time in his career, so make that 153 Yankee dingers and counting.

As for specifics, Aaron Judge is among the league leaders, and Giancarlo Stanton isn't far behind him. Already five Yankees have hit at least 15 home runs this season, and the injured Gary Sanchez is at 14. There's a real chance they could wind up with 10 (!) different hitters with at least 10 home runs.

The all-time record for team home runs in a season belongs to the 1997 Seattle Mariners with 264. Right now, the Yankees are on pace for roughly 272 home runs. Who knows, they might even add some more pop prior to the non-waiver trade deadline.