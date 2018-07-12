Greg Bird helps Yankees set a home run record

To say the least, the 2018 Bronx Bombers are good at hitting bombs

In the early innings of Wednesday night's Yankees-Orioles tilt (NYY-BAL GameTracker), New York first baseman Greg Bird did this ... 

Yep, that's a grand slam off the Camden foul pole. Bird's seventh homer of the season also means this ... 

Yep, that's a first-half record, and we still have a handful of games remaining the first half. Also, later in this same game Tyler Wade homered for the first time in his career, so make that 153 Yankee dingers and counting.

As for specifics, Aaron Judge is among the league leaders, and Giancarlo Stanton isn't far behind him. Already five Yankees have hit at least 15 home runs this season, and the injured Gary Sanchez is at 14. There's a real chance they could wind up with 10 (!) different hitters with at least 10 home runs. 

The all-time record for team home runs in a season belongs to the 1997 Seattle Mariners with 264. Right now, the Yankees are on pace for roughly 272 home runs. Who knows, they might even add some more pop prior to the non-waiver trade deadline. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES