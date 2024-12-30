The Washington Nationals are bringing back a familiar face to fill their DH slot. The Nats and Josh Bell have agreed to a one-year contract worth $6 million, reports the Washington Post. The team has not confirmed the signing.

Bell, 32, spent 2021 and part of 2022 with the Nationals before going to the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto trade. He started his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2016-20) before bouncing to the Nationals (2021-22), Padres (2022), Cleveland Guardians (2023), Miami Marlins (2023-24), and Arizona Diamondbacks (2024). Now he's returning to Washington.

The Nationals acquired Nathaniel Lowe, a Gold Glove defender at first base, from the Texas Rangers earlier this month. That ensures Bell will slot in at DH, where he fits best. Washington's regular lineup could look something like this in 2025:

According to Cot's Baseball Contracts, Washington's estimated 2025 payroll is still about $25 million below their 2024 payroll, meaning the club should still have money to spend. At this point, pitching is the greatest need, specifically in the middle of the rotation and at the back of the bullpen. The Nationals went 71-91 in 2024 but are taking steps back toward contention.

Bell slashed .249/.319/.405 with 23 doubles and 19 home runs in 2024. He has averaged 24 homers per 162 games in his career. We did not rank Bell among our top 50 free agents.