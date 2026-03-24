Baseball's No. 1 prospect will break camp with the Detroit Tigers. On Tuesday, the Tigers announced shortstop Kevin McGonigle will be on their Opening Day roster. It's safe to assume they're not carrying him for a bench role. McGonigle will be Detroit's everyday shortstop right out of the gate.

McGonigle, 21, was the No. 37 pick in the 2023 draft and he's been one of the best hitters in the minors since that day. Last year, he slashed .305/.408/.583 with more walks (59) and extra-base hits (52) than strikeouts (46) in 88 games while climbing from High Class-A to Triple-A. McGonigle then hit .362/.500/.710 in 19 games in the Arizona Fall League.

We ranked McGonigle as baseball's No. 1 prospect entering spring training. Here's the write-up:

McGonigle is probably the single most polished hitter not already in the majors. He's a lefty who, when he's in his stance, resembles a mirrored version of Jose Altuve. There are some skill-set similarities too. McGonigle can hit the ball wherever, whenever, and often with gusto behind it. He's mindful of the zone, and last year he walked 13 times more than he struck out combined across three levels. McGonigle has shown headiness on the basepaths in the past, though last year he wasn't as successful in volume or efficiency. Defensively, he may play shortstop at the onset of his big-league career as a necessity to get his bat in the lineup. McGonigle seems unlikely to remain at the six much beyond that, however, with second base appearing to be his long-term home. It won't matter. If he hits like he's demonstrated he can throughout his professional career, the Tigers will be pleased all the same.

Despite Javier Báez's first-half resurgence, Detroit's shortstops ranked 20th in OPS and 24th in WAR last season. Báez tailed off badly down the stretch and Trey Sweeney hasn't hit enough to justify a lineup spot. Super utility guy Zach McKinstry played 40 games at short in 2025, though he's most valuable when he moves around and plays different positions.

With the caveat that you never know with prospects (even the best prospects) until you see them do it in the big leagues, going from last year's shortstop situation to McGonigle figures to be a significant upgrade for the Tigers. Any hit the team takes defensively should be more than made up for at the plate. McGonigle's on-base ability will help a club that has been challenged in that area.

The Tigers blew a 14-game lead last season, the largest in baseball history, and lost the AL Central to the Cleveland Guardians. They rallied to beat Cleveland in the Wild Card Series before falling to the Seattle Mariners in five games in the ALDS.