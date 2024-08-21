The New York Yankees have lost one of their starting pitchers to injury. Rookie righty Luis Gil was placed on the 15-day injured list with a lower back strain, the team announced Wednesday. He exited Tuesday's game after three laborious innings with what the Yankees initially called lower back tightness. Gil was examined after the game Tuesday and further on Wednesday.

In those three innings, Gil allowed three runs on three hits and six walks against the Cleveland Guardians. He threw 78 pitches. Manager Aaron Boone said Gil called the trainer out to the mound after throwing a pitch in the fourth inning.

"I tried to work through it, but you don't want to force the issue and make it worse. I saw the doctor here and told me to take it day-by-day," Gil said after Tuesday's game. "... I've never felt anything like that. I'm a little worried because you're coming out of the game because something's not right. But at the same time, you have to take it day by day and see how I feel tomorrow."

Gil, 26, has had a strong season overall despite leading baseball with 66 walks. He's pitched to a 3.39 ERA with 144 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings across 24 starts. Gil made the rotation in spring training after Gerrit Cole went down with a nerve issue in his elbow. He pitched well enough to remain in the rotation even after Cole returned in June.

The Yankees backed out of a Jack Flaherty trade with the Detroit Tigers at the July 30 deadline over reported concerns with his medicals, although GM Brian Cashman disagreed with that narrative. They now have three starting pitchers on the injured list. Here is their rotation depth chart:

Poteet started a minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday and Schmidt, who was so good in 11 starts before getting hurt, is expected to do the same in the coming days. Warren was called up to replace Gil on the roster. The rookie has made three MLB starts this year -- one good, one terrible, and one so-so. He'll step into the rotation for the time being.

It should be noted that Gil's 124 2/3 innings this season are his career high. His previous career high was 108 2/3 innings in 2021. Gil missed most of 2022 and 2023 after having Tommy John surgery. No injury is good, obviously, but if the lower back injury is minor, perhaps a little breather late in the season will be good for him in the long run.

The Yankees enter play Wednesday with a 73-53 record. They are a half-game behind the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East.