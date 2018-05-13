Mariners' Robinson Cano suffers broken bone in hand on hit by pitch

Cano and the Mariners are looking to end baseball's longest postseason drought

The Seattle Mariners are looking to end baseball's longest postseason drought, but their hopes for contention just took a big blow.

Sunday afternoon, second baseman Robinson Cano suffered a broken bone in his hand when he was hit by a pitch thrown by Detroit Tigers left-hander Blaine Hardy. Here's the video:

Clearly, the hit-by-pitch was not intentional. The pitch just got away from Hardy and hit Cano in a bad spot. Cano was removed from the game and sent for tests, which revealed the fracture.

The Mariners have not yet announced a timetable for Cano's recovery, though a fracture bone in the hand will likely cost him several weeks.

Cano, 35, went into Sunday's game hitting .289/.383/.444 with four home runs in 38 games. The Mariners are 22-16, sitting 1 1/2 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West. Even if outlasting the 'Stros for the division is unlikely, a wild-card spot is within reach.

Utility man Andrew Romine replaced Cano at second base following the hit by pitch. Cano is one of the best second basemen in the game, so no matter who Seattle uses to replace him, it figures to be a sizable downgrade.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

