Mariners' Robinson Cano suffers broken bone in hand on hit by pitch
Cano and the Mariners are looking to end baseball's longest postseason drought
The Seattle Mariners are looking to end baseball's longest postseason drought, but their hopes for contention just took a big blow.
Sunday afternoon, second baseman Robinson Cano suffered a broken bone in his hand when he was hit by a pitch thrown by Detroit Tigers left-hander Blaine Hardy. Here's the video:
Clearly, the hit-by-pitch was not intentional. The pitch just got away from Hardy and hit Cano in a bad spot. Cano was removed from the game and sent for tests, which revealed the fracture.
The Mariners have not yet announced a timetable for Cano's recovery, though a fracture bone in the hand will likely cost him several weeks.
Cano, 35, went into Sunday's game hitting .289/.383/.444 with four home runs in 38 games. The Mariners are 22-16, sitting 1 1/2 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West. Even if outlasting the 'Stros for the division is unlikely, a wild-card spot is within reach.
Utility man Andrew Romine replaced Cano at second base following the hit by pitch. Cano is one of the best second basemen in the game, so no matter who Seattle uses to replace him, it figures to be a sizable downgrade.
-
MLB Sunday: Nats look to sweep D-Backs
Here is everything you need to know about Sunday's baseball games
-
Mann reaches MLB after 17 yrs in minors
The soon-to-be 34-year-old Mann has been playing pro baseball since 2002
-
Snake interrupts minor league game
It was the second time in a week the San Antonio Missions were delayed by a wild animal
-
MLB DFS, May 13: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
MLB Saturday: D-Backs hit rare skid
Also, David Price returns, Willson Contreras is on fire, Morton's career K day and much mo...
-
Padres give up on Headley, DFA infielder
Headley had been the Padres' second-highest paid player