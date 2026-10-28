ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In the bowels of Tropicana Field early Wednesday morning, Jacob Misiorowski wouldn't even break stride.

Much like his 105-mph fastball that devastates hitters and leaves observers in awe, Misiorowski moved through the crowded corridor, littered with fans, in a blur.

"Miz!" one fan yelled, reaching for a fist bump.

But Misiorowski never extended his hand. His acknowledgment came in the form of a head nod, his attention seemingly fixed on what awaited him later that evening.

For Misiorowski will take the mound Wednesday night with a chance to clinch Milwaukee's first World Series championship.

The Brewers squandered their first opportunity at history in Game 4, when Tampa Bay's Ben Williamson delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the 12th inning. Williamson's chopper capped a two-run Rays' rally that erased Milwaukee's one-run lead and forced Wednesday's Game 5.

"When you're achieving something like this, it's going to have its adversity," manager Pat Murphy said. "We had some things go our way yesterday. They had some things go their way today. That's the way it is. You just live with it, and if you're a competitor, you wake up tomorrow morning and come ready to play."

Isn't this what the Fall Classic is about?

Letting superstars be superstars? Giving them the stage to carry their teams to baseball's ultimate glory?

Milwaukee's Cooper Pratt nearly authored his own piece of history Tuesday night. His solo home run off Ian Seymour in the top of the 12th had all the makings of a storybook ending. A rookie. Just 22 years old. Delivering on his promise six months after signing a contract extension.

Pratt's night, which included three other hits, showed that the bonds holding this Brewers club together aren't rooted solely in veteran leaders like Christian Yelich and William Contreras. Or in Murphy and Milwaukee's relentless approach to the game. But also in a rookie who has enjoyed success while enduring his share of defensive growing pains.

This Brewers club is the sum of its parts.

Misiorowski is the Brewers' brightest star. One of the most unique starters the game has ever seen, it's all but certain he will win the NL Cy Young Award in a few weeks.

But throughout Milwaukee's dominant eight-game winning streak this October, finally snapped by Tampa Bay, Misiorowski's impact has amounted to little more than a fist bump when compared with the firm handshake of his teammates.

His impact hasn't truly been felt. His dominance hasn't fully manifested.

His first postseason start, against the Padres in the NLDS, lasted just four innings. His second, against the Dodgers, went only 4⅓. He was better in Game 1 of the World Series, lasting five innings. But now it's time for a Cy Young-caliber performance.

And with a championship hanging in the balance, the Brewers are handing him the baseball.

Playoff Miz

Jacob Misiorowski has been good but not his level of great in these 2026 MLB playoffs

Start IP ER H K BB NLDS vs. SD (10/3) 4 2 4 6 1 NLCS vs. LAD (10/11) 4 ⅓ 1 5 5 3 WS vs. TB (10/23) 5 1 4 3 1

The Rays did everything in their power to survive Game 4. That's what happens when you're down 3-0 in the World Series. Desperation mounts with each passing inning, particularly when the game hangs in the balance.

Manager Kevin Cash turned to Nick Martinez, his scheduled starter for Wednesday evening. He burned through closer Bryan Baker for two innings and Ian Seymour for another. Cameron Booser recorded just one out in his second consecutive appearance.

Nick Martinez, bullpen save the Rays from World Series elimination, but Game 4 win merely a stay of execution Matt Snyder

The Brewers, meanwhile, could have gone for the kill.

Aaron Ashby worked 2⅓ scoreless innings beginning in the ninth, continuing his marvelous postseason. But when Murphy removed him with one out in the 11th, it became clear that Milwaukee's manager wasn't willing to sacrifice tomorrow for today.

"I had an idea of why he was coming out to get me," he said. "He saw my last fastball, and I knew that was going to be on their mind."

Murphy elaborated.

"He was disappointed he was coming out," he said. "But I said we've got to be mindful of your health, and we've got to be mindful of winning the whole thing. If you're going to win the whole thing, you have to understand that we can't drain you today or risk injury today. He's thrown a lot."

Murphy never considered bringing in Misiorowski. Not in that situation. The risk was too great.

"You can't blow that type of situation on a one-run lead on the road," Murphy continued. "If we were in the 13th inning and we had a three-run lead, that might have been a little bit different. Probably still wouldn't have."

So, on to Game 5.

From the start. Where Misiorowski belongs.

With the world watching. With Milwaukee's first World Series championship within reach. And with the baseball in the hands of the Brewers' 24-year-old superstar.

For much of this postseason, Misiorowski has remained in the background.

His dominance hasn't fully manifested. Now it's time for his moment.

"That loss stinks," Ashby said. "But it's part of our story. I think the boys are fired up to get back in there Wednesday."

Misiorowski appeared to be.

And surely, that fan would rather celebrate a World Series championship delivered by Misiorowski than receive a fist bump from him.