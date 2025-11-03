The Miami Marlins have promoted Gabe Kapler from assistant general manager to general manager, the club announced on Monday. The move means that Kapler will now be the club's second-ranking executive in baseball operations under president of baseball operations Peter Bendix.

In other front office moves, the Marlins also announced that Frankie Piliere has been elevated to vice president of amateur forecasting and player evaluation initiatives and Vinesh Kanthan has been promoted to senior director of baseball operations.

"These three leaders have each made a meaningful impact since joining our team, exemplifying the values that define our culture: driving innovation across every area of the team, leading with a forward-thinking mindset and elevating those around them as great teammates," Bendix said in a statement. "Their advancement is a testament to the caliber of talent and person within our organization and our continued commitment to building a culture of collaboration and excellence."

Kapler, 50, has spent the past two seasons in the assistant GM role for the Marlins. As a player, he spent parts of 12 seasons in MLB as an outfielder, including with the Tampa Bay Rays from 2009-10, when Bendix was in the team's front office. After his playing days, Kapler most notably served as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies from 2018-19 and the San Francisco Giants from 2020-23. Over those six seasons as a big-league manager, Kapler compiled a record of 456-411. In 2021, he guided the Giants to 107 wins and a National League West title before being eliminated by the rival Dodgers in the NLDS.

"It is an exciting time to be part of the Marlins' organization, and I am ready to continue the great work we are doing here, alongside Peter and our entire baseball operations staff," Kapler said in a statement. "The growth and momentum we've built are a direct reflection of a clear vision, a strong culture and an incredible team working together toward a shared goal. I'm proud to help continue that progress and contribute to what's ahead."

As for the Marlins, they've endured losing seasons in four of the last five years. In 2025, however, they improved their win total by 17 games over their 100-loss season in 2024. The Marlins this offseason face a number of questions, most notably about whether or not to trade Sandy Alcantara.