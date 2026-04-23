The Atlanta Braves look to win the four-game series against the Washington Nationals when they meet in a key National League East matchup on Thursday afternoon. Atlanta is coming off an 8-6 win over Washington on Wednesday. The Braves (17-8), who have won seven of their last eight games, are 9-4 on the road this season. The Nationals (11-14), who have lost four of their last six, are 3-9 on their home field in 2026.

First pitch from Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The Braves lead the all-time series 435-388, and have won eight of the last nine meetings. Atlanta is a -146 favorite on the money line (risk $146 to win $100) in the latest Braves vs. Nationals odds, while the over/under is 9. Before making any Braves vs. Nationals picks, be sure to see the Braves vs. Nationals predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Braves vs. Nationals and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Nationals vs. Braves:

Braves vs. Nationals money line Braves -146, Nationals +122 Braves vs. Nationals over/under 9 runs Braves vs. Nationals run line Braves -1.5 (+113) Braves vs. Nationals picks See picks at SportsLine Braves vs. Nationals streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Braves vs. Nationals predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Nationals vs. Braves, the model is going Over 9 combined runs. For over-under betting, Atlanta ranks second in all of baseball in batting average and third in OPS. Washington matches the Braves in terms of offensive firepower as the Nationals are in the top five of MLB in both slugging percentage and OPS.

SportsLine's model projects 1.8 total bases or more for Atlanta's Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Michael Harris. Washington, meanwhile, is projected to get over 1.1 total bases from James Wood, Brady House and C.J. Abrams. The model projects 9.2 combined runs as the Over has all the value. Get the Braves vs. Nationals money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Nationals vs. Braves picks

After simulating every pitch of Nationals vs. Braves 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Braves vs. Nationals, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.