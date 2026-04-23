The Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Tigers conclude a three-game series on Thursday afternoon. The two teams have split the first two games of the series. Milwaukee (13-10) won Tuesday's opener before dropping Wednesday's contest, and the Brewers are looking to win the series and make it three won series in a row. Detroit (13-12) is looking for its third series win in four series, with the other being a two-and-two split against Boston. Brandon Sproat (0-1, 6.88 ERA) will start for the Brewers, countered by Detroit's ace Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.08 ERA).

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. ET from Comerica Park in Detroit. The latest Brewers vs. Tigers odds list Detroit as the -221 favorite on the money line (risk $221 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 7. Before making any Tigers vs. Brewers picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Brewers vs. Tigers predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Brewers vs. Tigers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Tigers vs. Brewers:

Brewers vs. Tigers money line Tigers -221, Brewers +181 Brewers vs. Tigers over/under 7 runs Brewers vs. Tigers run line Brewers +1.5 (-129) Brewers vs. Tigers picks See picks at SportsLine Brewers vs. Tigers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

Top Brewers vs. Tigers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Tigers vs. Brewers, the model is going Over 7 combined runs. For over-under betting, these two teams played the series open to the Over, and the Brew played three of the last five to the Over. The Tigers have played four of their last five games to the Over. The total has gone Over in four of the Brewers' last five games when playing on the road against Detroit.

SportsLine's model projects 1.4 total bases or more for Milwaukee's Brice Turang and William Contreras. Detroit, meanwhile, is projected to get over 1.4 total bases from Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter, and Kevin McGonigle. The model projects 8.6 combined runs as the Over hits in 58.3% of simulations. Get the Brewers vs. Tigers money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Tigers vs. Brewers picks

After simulating every pitch of Brewers vs. Tigers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tigers vs. Brewers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.