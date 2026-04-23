For the fourth time in five games, the Los Angeles Dodgers were losers Wednesday night, falling to the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park (SF 3, LA 0). Patrick Bailey's seventh-inning three-run homer provided the game's only runs. The Dodgers have scored one run in the first two games of their series with the Giants.

Shohei Ohtani got the start for the Dodgers and was terrific, striking out seven in six shutout innings. He has a 0.38 through four starts and 24 innings. More notably, Ohtani went 0 for 4 with one strikeout at the plate Wednesday, ending his 53-game on-base streak. That dated back to Aug. 24 of last season. Ohtani hit .279/.399/.583 with 16 home runs during the 53 games.

The 53-game on-base streak is tied for the longest since the Dodgers left Brooklyn and moved to Los Angeles in 1958. It is the second-longest in franchise history overall. Here are the team's longest on-base streaks:

1. Duke Snider: 58 games (May 13 to July 11, 1954)

t-2. Shohei Ohtani: 53 games (Aug. 24, 2025 to April 21, 2026)

t-2. Shawn Green: 53 games (April 25 to June 23, 2000)

4. Willie Keeler: 50 games (Aug. 22, 1900 to April 22, 1901)

5. Ron Cey: 47 games (Sept. 9, 1975 to May 12, 1976)

"You could see him hustling down the line to keep that inning going and to get that infield hit," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Ohtani tied Green on Tuesday (via MLB.com). "Shawn had a great streak. For him to tie that streak, or eclipse (it), says a lot about Shohei. He's really not hit his stride yet. He's really not comfortable with his swing. It just shows that he's an impact player. He's getting on base. The streak speaks to that."

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The all-time record is an 84-game on-base streak by Ted Williams with the 1949 Boston Red Sox. Ohtani's 53-gamer does not crack the top 20 on-base streaks all-time. There have been 21 on-base streaks of at least 55 games in baseball history, most recently Orlando Cabrera's 63-gamer with the 2006 Los Angeles Angels.

Wednesday's 0 for 4 dropped Ohtani's season batting line to .258/.382/.472. That is a career year for most players. For Ohtani, it is a step down from the .298/.397/.640 line he posted while winning three consecutive MVPs from 2023-25. He has been marvelous on the mound but still isn't fully locked in at the plate.

With Ohtani's streak over, the longest active on-base streak belongs to Brice Turang. The Milwaukee Brewers second baseman drew two walks on Wednesday to extend his streak to 27 games.