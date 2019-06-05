Marlins' MLB-worst offense explodes vs. Brewers for 16 runs

The Miami Marlins came into Tuesday night's game against the Brewers in Milwaukee with MLB's worst offense. They ranked last among all 30 teams in runs, runs per game, OPS, home runs, total bases, RBI, and slugging percentage. Could we go on? We could go on.

In this one, though, some combination of Miller Park, Chase Anderson, the Milwaukee Bullpen, the Milwaukee defense, and the awakening Marlins offense allowed Miami to put 16 runs on the board (MIA 16, MIL 0). Coming in, the 2019 Marlins hadn't scored more than nine runs in game. On Tuesday, they put beat that figure in fifth inning alone, when they scored 11. That's a franchise record for runs scored in a single inning. Speaking of which ...

The @Marlins entered today as the lowest-scoring team in MLB, but tonight they scored 11 runs in the 5th.



That's the biggest inning by a team that entered the day last in the majors in runs per game in June or later since the Boston Bees had an 11-run first inning on 8/25/1936. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) June 5, 2019

Oh, heck, here's the blow by blow:

Not optimal, from the Milwaukee standpoint.

In the end, it was the first time the Marlins had scored at least 16 runs in a game since July 26, 2017, when they hung 22 on the Rangers. Things, by the way, were different then in Miami:

The Marlins 15 runs tonight are their most since scoring 22 at Rangers on July 26, 2017



Marlins RBI in that game:

Marcell Ozuna 5

Derek Dietrich 5

J.T. Realmuto 3

Giancarlo Stanton 2

Mike Aviles 2

Ichiro Suzuki 1

Dee Gordon 1

Christian Yelich 1

Tomas Telis 1



1 run on wild pitch — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 5, 2019

None of those players are with the Marlins any longer, as you surely surmised. Another nugget:

All 9 Marlins batters, including the pitcher Pablo Lopez, have a hit, a run scored and a RBI — Zack Duarte (@790Zack) June 5, 2019

Rare feat, that. Garrett Cooper led the charge with four hits and a homer. The only Brewers moundsman to not allow a baserunner? That would be utility man Hernan Perez.

Anyhow, the Marlins as recently as May 15 were a remarkably miserable 10-31 on the season. Since then, though, they've gone 12-5 (3-0 in June!) and won four of their last five series. Thanks to that run, they no longer have the worst record in baseball. Obviously, Tuesday night was the high point of the season for the rebuilding Marlins.