The Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds begin a three-game series on Friday. Detroit (14-12) is coming off a series win over the Brewers and have now won seven of its last 10 games. Cincinnati has had a stellar start to 2026, at 16-9 and tied with the Cubs atop the deep NL Central. Framber Valdez (2-1, 3.30 ERA) gets the start for the Tigers, while the Reds go with Andrew Abbott (0-2, 5.84 ERA).

First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. ET from Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati. The latest Tigers vs. Reds odds list Detroit as the -132 favorite on the money line (risk $132 to win $100), with host Cincinnati priced at +111 (risk $100 to win $111). The over/under for total runs is 8.5. Before making any Tigers vs. Reds picks, be sure to see the Reds vs. Tigers predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tigers vs. Reds and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Tigers vs. Brewers:

Tigers vs. Reds money line Tigers -132, Reds +111 Tigers vs. Reds over/under 8.5 runs Tigers vs. Reds run line Tigers 1.5 (+124) Tigers vs. Reds picks See picks at SportsLine Tigers vs. Reds streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Tigers vs. Reds predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Tigers vs. Reds, the model is going Over 8.5 combined runs. For over/under betting, the Over has hit in four of the last five Tigers games, and three of five for the Reds. Notably, only once all season has the over/under for a Detroit game been over 8.5 runs. Detroit and Arizona combined to score 15 runs.

SportsLine's model projects 1.5 total bases or more for Dillon Dingler, Jahmal Jones, Kevin McGonigle and Gleyber Torres of the Tigers, and over 1.5 for Elly De La Cruz, Sal Stewart, Dane Myers and Eugenio Suarez. The model projects 8.8 combined runs as the Over hits in 51% of simulations. Get the Tigers vs. Reds money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Tigers vs. Reds picks

After simulating every pitch of Reds vs. Tigers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tigers vs. Reds, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.