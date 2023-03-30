The Atlanta Braves started the season off on the right foot, at least on the scoreboard, with a 7-2 win over the Washington Nationals in D.C. Thursday afternoon. Of course, a dark cloud hung over the rest of the game after ace Max Fried exited in the middle of the fourth inning due to a hamstring injury.

After the game, Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters (David O'Brien) that Fried will miss at least one start and will likely go on the injured list.

That'll put a damper on an otherwise festive occasion for the defending NL East champs.

Fried allowed one run on four hits with two strikeouts in his 3 1/3 innings. He was working on a fine outing even if it wasn't dominant. The rules of a win stipulate that a starter must go at least five innings, so he remains without a decision as he likely heads to the injured list.

This will really test the rotation depth of the Braves, too. Kyle Wright, who led the majors with 21 wins last season, started the season on the injured list and while we love Charlie Morton in these parts, he's entering his age-39 season. Along with Morton, the other healthy members of the Braves' rotation would be Spencer Strider and two rookies who haven't yet made their MLB debut in Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd.

It's not all doom and gloom here. We could paint and optimistic picture if we wanted to. Watch: Morton is still plenty capable of a good season at his age. Strider looked like a frontline starter last season. Fried might not miss much time. Wright could be back before the end of April. Shuster (a former first-round pick) and Dodd (a 2021 third-round pick out of college) have big upside and the Braves should be trusted in their pitching development.

Still, Fried and Wright being hurt to start the season is far from ideal.

Fried, 29, was the Cy Young runner-up last season after going 14-7 with a 2.48 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 170 strikeouts in 185 1/3 innings.