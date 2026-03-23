The Mets head into the 2026 season looking to erase memories from the collapse that kept them out of the 2025 playoffs. They have a decent chance to do so with talented holdovers and plenty of fresh faces. One of those new faces will be right fielder Carson Benge, making his MLB debut. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza announced Monday that Benge will head into the season as the starting right fielder.

He and the Mets will face off against Pirates ace and reigning Cy Young winner Paul Skenes to kick off the season.

Benge, 23, was a first-round pick (19th overall) out of Oklahoma State in 2024. He made three stops in the minors last season, from High-A (60 games) to Double-A (32 games) to Triple-A (24 games), hitting .281/.385/.472 with 25 doubles, seven triples, 15 homers, 73 RBI, 87 runs and 22 stolen bases.

Along with Benge, also new to the Mets lineup in 2026 behind Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto are Bo Bichette, Jorge Polanco, Luis Robert Jr. and Marcus Semien. The order figures to go Lindor-Soto-Bichette-Polanco-Robert-Brett Baty-Semien-Benge-Francisco Alvarez, leaving Mark Vientos as a bench bat to start the season.

It's a potentially potent bunch from top to bottom. We're talking about a guy who hit 25 homers in 382 at-bats in 2023 and is now hitting ninth, plus a player with 27 homers in 413 at-bats in 2024 on the bench.

As for Benge, here's what our R.J. Anderson had to say when he ranked Benge as the No. 34 prospect headed into the season:

Benge, a two-way player at Oklahoma State, has made a quick ascent since being drafted 19th overall in 2024. He split last season across three levels, batting .281/.385/.472 with 15 home runs and 22 stolen bases. Benge has shown real promise at the plate, particularly against right-handed pitching, by showing a good feel for contact and the strike zone. He has above-average juice as well, though a lot of his most authoritative contact is low flying in nature. The Mets have openly discussed letting Benge compete for the starting center field job next spring. If he wins it, he probably won't give it back.

It might take things a second to click at the plate, but Benge will be hitting lower in the order. The defense and baserunning should be on point from the get-go, too.

For those who are into such things, Benge is listed seventh in National League Rookie of the Year odds at Caesars, going off at +1500. The favorites are Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (+220), Mets pitcher Nolan McLean (+300) and Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherholt (+400).